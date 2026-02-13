



The United States is deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to West Asia amid escalating tensions with Iran. The USS Gerald R Ford, accompanied by its escort ships, is en route from the Caribbean to reinforce US naval presence in the Persian Gulf.





This move, reported by The New York Times, signals heightened military posturing as Washington pressures Tehran over its nuclear program.





Four anonymous US officials confirmed the deployment, noting that the vessels will not return to home ports until late April or early May 2026. The USS Gerald R. Ford will join the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, which arrived in the region over two weeks ago alongside three guided-missile destroyers. This dual-carrier presence represents a significant escalation in US force projection.





The USS Gerald R. Ford's journey has been unusually protracted. Originally departing Norfolk, Virginia, on 24 June 2025 for a European cruise, it was redirected to the Caribbean as part of President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Venezuela. The carrier's warplanes reportedly participated in a 3 January 2026 attack on Caracas that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Sailors, anticipating a return in early March, now face another extension.





President Trump, fresh from a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, referenced past US strikes on Iran. He alluded to "Operation Midnight Hammer" in June 2025, when the US targeted Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump warned that Iran had been "struck by Midnight Hammer" previously for failing to reach a deal, urging Tehran to adopt a "more reasonable and responsible" stance.





Iran vehemently condemned those 2025 strikes as violations of international law and the UN Charter. Tehran maintains that indirect negotiations with Washington continue in Oman, though no formal US proposal has been tabled. Iranian official Ali Larijani, speaking to Al Jazeera, portrayed US engagement in talks as a shift away from military options towards a "rational path."





Larijani firmly rejected demands for "zero enrichment," asserting Iran's need for uranium enrichment in its civilian energy sector and medical isotope production. He issued a stark warning: should the US launch attacks, Iran would target American military bases across the region. This statement, carried by Iran's IRNA news agency, underscores Tehran's readiness to retaliate.





The deployment occurs against a backdrop of stalled nuclear talks. The US seeks curbs on Iran's programme, viewed in Washington as a pathway to weapons development, while Tehran insists on its peaceful intentions and sovereign rights. Trump's administration has blended diplomatic overtures with shows of force, echoing the "maximum pressure" strategy of his first term.





Regional allies, particularly Israel and Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, likely welcome the bolstered US presence. Israel's Netanyahu, a vocal critic of Iran's nuclear ambitions, has long advocated military readiness alongside diplomacy. The timing of Trump's comments post-meeting suggests coordination with key partners.





For the US Navy, sustaining two carrier strike groups in West Asia strains resources. Each group comprises over 7,500 personnel, dozens of aircraft, and supporting warships capable of precision strikes. The extended USS Gerald R. Ford deployment—now nearing nine months—raises questions about sailor morale and operational tempo.





Iran's response may extend beyond rhetoric. Tehran possesses an arsenal of ballistic missiles, drones, and proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis, which could target US assets or disrupt Gulf shipping. Recent Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels highlight such risks, potentially complicating US logistics.





Broader geopolitical ripples could ensue. Russia and China, Iran's partners, might condemn the deployments, while Europe—still smarting from 2025 strikes—urges restraint. India's position, balancing ties with the US, Israel, and Gulf energy suppliers, warrants close watching amid its own regional security concerns.





As talks in Oman proceed, the USS Gerald R. Ford's arrival could serve as leverage or provocation. Trump has framed it as insurance against Iranian intransigence, but miscalculation risks wider conflict. Observers will monitor for signs of breakthrough or breakdown in the coming weeks.





Based On ANI Report







