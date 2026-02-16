



Tech giants are pouring billions into massive AI data centres across India, yet modular plug-and-play facilities are gaining traction as a swifter, more adaptable option. With AI workloads exploding and fears of overcapacity looming, firms seek infrastructure that scales dynamically with demand.





India's data centre capacity stands at around 1.3-1.7 gigawatts as of late 2025, but projections forecast a leap to 8-9 gigawatts by 2030, fuelled by AI, cloud growth, and 5G rollout. This expansion demands roughly $30 billion in investments, with colocation occupancy nearing 97 per cent, signalling intense pressure on existing setups.





Global players lead the charge. Google has pledged $15 billion for a gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam, partnering with AdaniConneX and Airtel for data centres, subsea cables, and clean energy. Microsoft follows with $17.5 billion for facilities in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune, emphasising sovereign cloud and AI skills training for 10 million Indians.





Indian conglomerates join the fray. Reliance, Adani, Bharti Airtel, Tata, Yotta, Sify, and others plan gigawatt campuses, blending data halls with renewables and fibre networks. Together with hyperscalers like Amazon and Meta, commitments exceed $67 billion over five years, cementing India's role in global AI infrastructure.





Traditional builds, however, falter under AI's demands. Conventional facilities take 12-24 months to erect, struggle with high-density GPU racks, and face grid delays in power-scarce regions. Overcapacity risks arise as AI adoption fluctuates, leaving hyperscale investments underutilised amid volatile workloads.





Modular data centres offer a compelling counterpoint. Prefabricated units deploy in 8-12 weeks, supporting up to 50 kW per rack for AI training and inference with power usage effectiveness below 1.4. Containerised designs enable edge deployment in Tier II/III cities for low-latency uses like surveillance and analytics.





The Indian modular market hit USD 1,073 million in 2024 and eyes USD 3,441 million by 2033 at 13.8 per cent CAGR, driven by 5G and digitalisation. Firms like NES Data in Pune launch edge and containerised centres, while Vertiv, Nxtra by Airtel, and Netweb provide portable solutions with integrated cooling and renewables.





Plug-and-play parks redefine development. These power-ready, fibre-equipped sites slash timelines, with shells and colocation environments for phased AI expansions. Developers like Anant Raj note clients prioritise speed, scalability, and compliance, rendering raw land sales obsolete.





Flexibility stands paramount. Modules allow expansion or contraction without full rebuilds, mitigating overcapacity woes in AI's unpredictable landscape. Large campuses modularise into 50-100 MW blocks, mixing AI training, inference, and standard compute profiles.





Challenges persist. Upfront costs run 20-30 per cent higher per MW for AI-ready specs, and customisation for dense cooling like liquid systems lags. Regulatory hurdles treat containers as temporary, delaying power ties in some states.





Resource strains intensify scrutiny. Data centres guzzle power—potentially 3 per cent of India's electricity by 2030—and water, with a 1 MW facility needing 26 million litres yearly in stressed areas like Maharashtra. AI exacerbates this, pushing modulars towards efficient cooling and renewables.





Sustainability beckons innovation. Modules integrate solar, batteries, and closed-loop cooling seamlessly, boosting uptime in grid-weak zones. Policymakers eye incentives for green builds, aligning with Viksit Bharat goals.





Edge computing amplifies modular appeal. AI inferencing thrives near users in industrial hubs, cutting latency for autonomous systems and real-time analytics. This decentralises capacity from Mumbai-Chennai clusters, easing metro overloads.





Hyperscalers experiment cautiously. While betting big on hyperscale, they eye modules for hybrid setups—core hubs for training, edges for inference. Indian operators like Nxtra expand microsites across 120 locations, blending with hyperscale pivots.





Cybersecurity lags the boom. Rapid AI rollouts outpace hardening, exposing systems as capacity surges. Modular agility demands embedded security from design. Government bolsters the shift. Initiatives like India AI Stack fortify data and network layers for scale. Data localisation and sovereign clouds spur local builds, favouring nimble infrastructure.





By 2026, experts predict 20 per cent sector growth, with 2 GW net capacity online. Modulars could claim a larger slice, as Big Tech fosters ecosystems drawing specialists.





Modular data centres herald a pragmatic evolution. They temper the AI infra race's risks, offering lower entry barriers for enterprises amid India's digital ascent. As demand ebbs and flows, this plug-and-play paradigm promises resilience in an AI-powered future.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







