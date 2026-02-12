



US President Donald Trump has once again invoked the recent India-Pakistan conflict in a bid to underscore his diplomatic achievements. Speaking to Fox Business on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, he claimed to have settled eight wars, with at least six resolved through the threat of tariffs.





He positioned the four-day skirmish between the nuclear-armed neighbours as a prime example, asserting that his intervention prevented a potential nuclear catastrophe.





Trump recounted his approach vividly: “If you don't settle this war, I'm going to charge you tariffs because I don't want to see people getting killed.” He linked this tactic directly to the India-Pakistan standoff, insisting it averted disaster. The 79-year-old maverick leader was the first to announce a ceasefire on social media, even before official declarations from New Delhi or Islamabad, and has since claimed full credit for de-escalation.





.@POTUS: “I settled eight wars. Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs. In other words, I said, ‘If you don't settle this war, I'm going to charge you tariffs because I don't want to see people getting killed.’" pic.twitter.com/ianD9LP5LE — Department of State (@StateDept) February 10, 2026





In the interview, Trump dramatically escalated his narrative, stating: “Like India and Pakistan. It would have been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it, 10 planes were shot down.” This marks a revision from prior accounts; earlier references to the conflict lacked such specifics on aircraft losses, prompting questions about the accuracy of his data.





The repetition in Trump's rhetoric stands out starkly. He has mentioned the India-Pakistan clash over 90 times publicly since the ceasefire, often weaving it into broader boasts about his foreign policy successes. Analysts note this as a hallmark of his speaking style—repetitive phrasing for emphasis, akin to a poetic device that reinforces key messages.





Islamabad has embraced Trump's version of events. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly credited him with saving “at least 10 million lives” by halting the fighting, which Trump echoed: “Because they were going to go nuclear, in my opinion. Without tariffs, that wouldn't happen.” This alignment bolsters Trump's narrative on the international stage.





New Delhi, however, has firmly distanced itself. Indian officials have downplayed Trump's role, emphasising bilateral military channels and de-escalation efforts independent of US pressure. The divergence highlights ongoing tensions in India-US relations, particularly amid Trump's tariff-heavy trade policies.





Trump's comments form part of a larger Nobel Peace Prize campaign. He pitched his “war-settling” record, including the India-Pakistan episode, as grounds for recognition. Ultimately, the prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, sidelining his efforts despite the self-proclaimed triumphs.





The “10 planes shot down” claim warrants scrutiny. Official records from the brief conflict—spanning late January 2026—report far fewer confirmed losses, with both sides acknowledging only a handful of drones and jets downed amid cross-border strikes. Trump's figure appears unsubstantiated, possibly an embellishment for dramatic effect.





This is not Trump's first revision of conflict details. Initial statements focused on averting nuclear escalation without quantifying aerial combat. The new assertion aligns with his pattern of amplifying achievements, as seen in past claims about trade deals and summits.





Social media amplified the moment. A clip from the interview, shared by the US Department of State, featured Trump's tariff anecdote, garnering widespread attention. It underscores how his off-the-cuff remarks continue to shape global discourse on sensitive geopolitical flashpoints.





Critics argue Trump's tariff threats oversimplify complex conflicts. India and Pakistan's ceasefire followed intense backchannel diplomacy, UN mediation, and domestic pressures, not solely US economic warnings. Yet, his narrative resonates with supporters who view it as bold, unconventional statecraft.





Pakistan's endorsement adds intrigue. Sharif's quoted praise suggests strategic signalling—perhaps to curry favour amid US aid discussions or counterbalance India. It contrasts sharply with India's reticence, exposing the asymmetric perceptions of Trump's involvement.





As Trump eyes future engagements, his fixation on this episode persists. With mentions exceeding 90 and counting, it has become a cornerstone of his legacy pitch. Whether through tariffs or bravado, he frames himself as the pivotal figure who stared down nuclear peril.





The broader context reveals Trump's worldview: economic leverage as diplomacy's sharpest tool. From Ukraine to the Middle East, he ties peace to trade penalties. For India-Pakistan, this lens recasts a volatile regional spat as a personal victory, data revisions notwithstanding.





This highlights the evolving claims of Trump, urging verification against open-source intelligence. As the dust settles on the four-day clash, Trump's voice remains the loudest, blending fact, flair, fantasy, and frequent repetition into a compelling, if contested, tale.





