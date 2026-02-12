



Jugapro, a Gurugram-based innovator in defence technology, has unveiled ambitious plans for its Skyner M5K Anti-Drone System, a cutting-edge counter-unmanned aerial system (CUAS) designed to neutralise modern drone threats.





The Skyner M5K stands out with its integration of Trueview R40i AESA radar panels, which employ active electronically scanned array technology for superior detection and tracking precision.





These radar panels offer 360-degree coverage, enabling real-time surveillance across diverse terrains, from urban environments to remote borders.





Complementing the radar is a smart jammer module, which deploys adaptive electronic warfare tactics to disrupt drone communications, GPS signals, and control links without collateral interference.





This combination addresses the escalating proliferation of low-cost, swarming drones used in asymmetric warfare, a concern amplified by recent conflicts in South Asia and beyond.





Development at Jugapro's Gurugram facility draws on indigenous expertise, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to bolster self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The Trueview R40i panels, sourced from domestic radar specialists, provide multi-target tracking with ranges exceeding 40 kilometres, even against low-radar-cross-section micro-drones.





Smart jamming capabilities incorporate AI-driven algorithms that analyse drone signatures in milliseconds, selecting optimal frequencies for denial-of-service attacks.





Field trials conducted in Rajasthan's arid zones have demonstrated the system's efficacy against Group 1 and Group 2 drones, achieving interception rates above 95 per cent.





Jugapro engineers emphasise the modular design, allowing seamless upgrades for emerging threats like hypersonic or AI-autonomous UAVs. Integration with India's broader air defence networks, such as the Akashteer command system, positions Skyner M5K as a force multiplier for the Indian Army and Air Force.





Production scaling is underway at Gurugram, with partnerships involving Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for mass manufacturing and quality assurance. The system's compact footprint—fitting within a 5-tonne mobile platform—ensures rapid deployment by forward units along the Line of Control or LAC.





Power efficiency remains a hallmark, with low SWaP (size, weight, and power) metrics enabling prolonged operations on battery or generator backups.





Cybersecurity features harden the platform against hacking attempts, incorporating quantum-resistant encryption protocols. Export potential looms large, as Skyner M5K meets NATO STANAG standards, appealing to QUAD partners facing similar drone incursions.





Jugapro's CEO highlighted the system's role in safeguarding critical infrastructure, from airports to refineries, amid rising grey-zone tactics by adversaries.





Recent investments from TATA Advanced Systems underscore confidence in Jugapro's pivot from software to hardware-led defence solutions. Deployment timelines target Q4 2026 for initial Army inductions, following user trials with the Drone Threat Mitigation Squadron.





The Skyner M5K not only counters drones but also feeds intelligence into national sensor grids, enhancing situational awareness.





Its non-kinetic options—such as spoofing and geofencing—minimise escalation risks in peacetime scenarios.





Jugapro's Gurugram R&D hub now employs over 150 specialists, many alumni from DRDO and IITs, fuelling rapid iteration. Challenges like electronic spectrum congestion are mitigated through cognitive radio tech, dynamically hopping frequencies.





International collaborations, including with Israeli firms for kinetic effectors, promise layered defence: detect, jam, and neutralise. The system's logistics tail is lean, with 80 per cent indigenous components reducing supply chain vulnerabilities.





Performance metrics from simulations rival global benchmarks, such as Raytheon's Coyote, but at a fraction of the cost.





India's defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu eye Skyner M5K for co-production, amplifying Jugapro's footprint.





As drone warfare evolves, Jugapro's innovation signals India's ascent in CUAS domain, fortifying national security.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







