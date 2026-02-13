



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has welcomed a recent United Nations report that underscores the role of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the deadly 2025 blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort.





Released on 4 February 2026, the 37th report of the UN's Analytical and Support Sanctions Monitoring Team explicitly acknowledges India's inputs on cross-border terrorism. MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted during a weekly media briefing that the document takes on board New Delhi's concerns, reinforcing the global fight against terrorism.





The Red Fort attack, which occurred on 9 November 2025, claimed 15 lives and exposed vulnerabilities in India's security apparatus amid rising threats from Islamist terror groups. The UN report links JeM directly to this outrage, noting the group's claim of responsibility for a series of assaults.





It draws from India's submissions, marking a diplomatic win as international bodies validate New Delhi's long-standing accusations against Pakistan-sponsored militancy.





In a concerning development flagged by the report, JeM leader Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi—listed as a global terrorist (QDi.422)—announced on 8 October 2025 the formation of Jamaat ul-Muminat, a women-only wing designed to bolster terrorist operations.





This evolution signals JeM's adaptive tactics, potentially radicalising female recruits for support roles in attacks, surveillance, or logistics. Indian intelligence had previously alerted global partners to such shifts in the group's structure.





The UN document also references another JeM-linked incident: the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, where three alleged perpetrators were neutralised on 28 July. This operation underscores India's robust counter-terrorism measures in the region, even as cross-border infiltration persists. The report's regional analysis for Asia thus paints a grim picture of JeM's sustained activities, bolstered by safe havens across the border.





India's proactive engagement with the UN Sanctions Monitoring Team has evidently shaped the narrative. By furnishing detailed evidence on JeM's operations, New Delhi has amplified its voice on the world stage, countering Pakistan's denials. Jaiswal's remarks emphasise how such reports strengthen multilateral efforts, potentially leading to tighter sanctions on JeM operatives and financiers.





This comes against the backdrop of strengthened bilateral ties with key allies. On 28 January 2026, during the third meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group in Riyadh, both nations unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam and Red Fort attacks. Co-chaired by MEA Joint Secretary Vinod Bahade and Saudi official Ahmed Al-Eissa, the session reaffirmed opposition to terrorism in all forms, including cross-border variants.





Saudi Arabia's stance reflects a broader Gulf shift towards aligning with India's security priorities, amid deepening strategic partnerships. The joint statement explicitly referenced the "dastardly" assaults on civilians, signalling Riyadh's support for New Delhi's position. Such endorsements bolster India's case at forums like the UN, isolating terror sponsors.





The 37th report's public availability online enhances transparency, allowing global scrutiny of JeM's menace. For India, it validates years of evidence-gathering on Masood Azhar's network, despite past frustrations with UN Security Council listings. Future iterations may incorporate more Indian data, pressuring Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure.





As cross-border terrorism remains a flashpoint in India-Pakistan relations, this UN validation arrives at a critical juncture. With elections looming and security reviews underway, the government faces calls to fortify urban defences. The Red Fort incident, echoing the 2001 Parliament attack, revives debates on intelligence-sharing and border vigilance.





The MEA's response signals quiet satisfaction with international affirmation. Yet, the persistence of groups like JeM demands sustained vigilance, diplomatic pressure, and enhanced domestic capabilities to prevent recurrences.





Based On ANI Report







