



A senior United States State Department official has revealed that Washington is planning to expand defence sales to India as part of a robust bilateral agenda. Dr S. Paul Kapur, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, made these remarks during a subcommittee hearing on US foreign policy in South Asia.





He emphasised the role of a recently signed trade deal and a ten-year defence framework in bolstering deeper strategic ties between the two nations.





Dr Kapur highlighted potential purchases of weapons systems in the pipeline. These acquisitions, he stated, would enhance India's ability to protect itself, safeguard its sovereignty, and simultaneously create jobs in America. Despite uncertainties in the trade relationship, momentum in defence cooperation has persisted across sectors like energy and technology.





The ten-year defence framework, inked in October 2025, aims to advance interoperability in joint military exercises. Signed on the sidelines of the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, it underscores commitments made during meetings between India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Hegseth affirmed India as a priority partner, pledging close collaboration for a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Bill Huizenga, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee, described India as a vital strategic partner. He praised India as the world's largest democracy and one of its fastest-growing economies. Huizenga noted that the recent India-US trade deal has revamped engagement with New Delhi, setting India's tariff rate at 18%—one of the lowest in the region.





Under the trade agreement, Delhi has committed to purchasing more American energy. This arrangement is expected to strengthen bilateral relations, support US workers through manufacturing, and foster joint technology ventures while boosting exports. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has indicated that India aims to finalise an interim trade deal and legal pact with the US by the end of March.





The framework for the US-India major defence partnership builds on existing momentum. During their Kuala Lumpur discussions, Singh and Hegseth reviewed ongoing defence issues, persistent challenges, and collaborations in defence industry and technology. Both leaders reaffirmed dedication to a mutually beneficial partnership across all pillars.





This development signals a maturing strategic alignment amid regional tensions. India's indigenous defence manufacturing push, via initiatives like Make in India, aligns with US interests in co-production and technology transfer. Potential deals could include advanced systems such as fighter jets, drones, or missile defence technologies, further integrating India into the US-led security architecture.





Trade resolutions have removed key hurdles, paving the way for accelerated defence ties. With China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, these moves counterbalance influence while promoting economic interdependence. Analysts view the partnership as pivotal for India's military modernisation and America's regional pivot.





Based On ET News Report







