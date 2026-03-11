



The United States military has conducted strikes against Iranian naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, destroying multiple ships suspected of mine-laying capabilities.





According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), forces eliminated 16 such vessels on 10 March, as shared in an official post on X accompanied by video footage of the operation.





US President Donald Trump corroborated the action via Truth Social, though he referenced 10 vessels destroyed, describing them as "inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships" with further strikes anticipated. This discrepancy in numbers highlights potential variances between on-the-ground assessments and public statements.





Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran, demanding the immediate removal of any naval mines from the strait. He cautioned that failure to comply would provoke "military consequences to Iran... at a level never seen before," while noting that de-escalation through mine clearance could significantly ease tensions.





The strikes follow intelligence reports suggesting Iranian preparations to mine the strait. CBS News, citing US officials, indicated potential deployment of naval mines, while CNN sources reported that a small number might already be in place, escalating risks in this vital chokepoint.





The Strait of Hormuz, nestled between Iran and Oman, remains a linchpin of global energy security. Approximately 20 per cent of the world's traded oil transits this narrow waterway daily, making any disruption a profound threat to international markets and economies.





Iran's navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) jointly control the strait and have repeatedly threatened to target transiting vessels amid escalating hostilities. Since the Israel-Iran war intensified, commercial shipping has viewed the area as a high-risk zone, prompting rerouting and heightened insurance premiums.





These developments occur against a backdrop of prolonged US-Iran friction, intensified by Tehran's nuclear programme, regional proxy conflicts, and ballistic missile activities. The Hormuz strait has historically been a flashpoint, notably during the 1980s Tanker War.





CENTCOM's video evidence depicts precision strikes, likely involving naval or aerial assets from the US Fifth Fleet, which maintains a strong presence in the region. The "inactive" status of targeted vessels, as per Trump, suggests a pre-emptive move to neutralise threats before activation.





Iran has yet to issue an official response, though IRGC commanders have previously vowed asymmetric retaliation, including swarming tactics with fast-attack boats and mine deployment. Tehran views the strait as a strategic lever to counter superior conventional forces.





Global oil prices ticked upwards following the strikes, reflecting market jitters over supply disruptions. Analysts warn that even partial mine-laying could spike Brent crude beyond $100 per barrel, with ripple effects on inflation worldwide.





The US action underscores a policy of deterrence amid broader Middle East volatility, including Israel's operations against Iranian assets. Trump's rhetoric echoes his first-term "maximum pressure" campaign, blending military resolve with calls for de-escalation.





Diplomatic channels remain open but strained. European allies have urged restraint to avoid a wider conflict, while Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE quietly back US efforts to secure the strait.





For shipping operators, the incident amplifies the need for convoy protections and alternative routes via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait or Pacific pipelines. Naval mines, cheap and deniable, pose asymmetric dangers that could persist undetected for months.





As tensions simmer, the world watches whether Iran complies with Trump's ultimatum or escalates, potentially drawing in regional powers and reshaping energy geopolitics for years to come.





