



More than 400 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the Lebanese militant group ignited a fresh war with Israel on March 2, 2026, according to two sources familiar with Hezbollah's internal casualty counts who spoke to Reuters.





This marks the first comprehensive figure disclosed for Hezbollah losses in Israel's intensifying air and ground offensive across southern Lebanon.





Hezbollah has maintained a low profile on its overall death toll this time around. Unlike the 2023-2024 war, where the group published daily notices for individual fighters and later announced a total of around 5,000 killed, it has only sporadically acknowledged specific casualties in the current clash.





The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have cited a far higher number, stating this week that at least 700 Hezbollah combatants have perished in Lebanon alone. This includes hundreds from the elite Radwan Force, Hezbollah's spearhead unit trained for rapid infiltration and cross-border assaults.





Lebanon's Health Ministry reported on Friday that Israeli strikes and ground operations have claimed 1,142 lives nationwide. Among them are 122 children, 83 women, and 42 medical personnel, though the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and fighters in its aggregates.





The conflict erupted on March 2 when Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets and drones into northern Israel, citing solidarity with Hamas amid the broader Gaza war. Israel responded with precision airstrikes on Hezbollah command posts, weapons depots, and launch sites in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley and southern border areas.





By mid-March, Israeli ground forces crossed into Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah's entrenched tunnel networks and Radwan staging positions. The IDF has emphasised operations aimed at dismantling the group's border infrastructure, which it claims threatens Israeli communities in the Galilee.





Hezbollah's leadership has vowed retaliation, framing the war as resistance against Israeli aggression. Supporters rallied in Beirut on March 27, hoisting portraits of the late leader Hassan Nasrallah, assassinated by Israel in 2024, amid chants backing Hezbollah and its Iranian backers.





Iran's role looms large, with Tehran supplying Hezbollah via the so-called "Axis of Resistance." The U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran have escalated in parallel, including threats over the Strait of Hormuz, as covered in ongoing West Asia war updates.





Casualty discrepancies highlight the fog of war. Hezbollah's understated figures may preserve morale, while Israel's higher claims align with its narrative of battlefield dominance. Independent verification remains challenging amid restricted access to combat zones.





Civilian suffering in Lebanon has intensified. Displaced families from border villages crowd makeshift shelters in Tyre and Sidon, with humanitarian agencies warning of a looming crisis as winter rains exacerbate conditions.





Israel reports minimal losses on its side, with 18 soldiers killed in Lebanon operations so far. Rocket fire from Hezbollah continues sporadically, though diminished by IDF strikes on launchers.





International calls for de-escalation grow louder. The UN Security Council urged a ceasefire this week, while mediators from Qatar and Egypt push for talks linking Lebanon to Gaza negotiations.





Yet both sides dig in. Hezbollah's depleted Radwan Force signals a tactical setback, but its arsenal—bolstered by Iranian precision missiles—poses ongoing risks. Israel, meanwhile, expands buffer zones in southern Lebanon to neutralise threats.





The war's trajectory could widen regionally, drawing in Iran or Syria. For now, the death toll climbs, underscoring the fragile peace that briefly held after 2024's ceasefire.





Reuters







