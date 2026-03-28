



Conflict has spiralled further in the Middle East with Israel launching a major wave of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear‑related facilities, while Iran struck back with missiles aimed at a US‑backed air base in Saudi Arabia, wounding American service members and damaging refuelling aircraft.





The strikes mark a significant escalation barely a month into the broader war, underscoring how quickly hostilities have moved from regional flare‑ups to direct, high‑value targeting of strategic assets in both Iran and the Gulf littoral.





In Tehran, Iranian state media reported that two nuclear‑linked sites were hit, later identified as the Shahid Khondab heavy‑water complex near Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake production plant in Yazd Province.





Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization stated that there were no casualties and no risk of radiological contamination, though it acknowledged that the Arak plant had already been knocked offline by an earlier Israeli strike the previous June.





The Israeli military framed the attack on the Ardakan yellowcake plant as a blow to Iran’s nuclear‑material‑enrichment pipeline, arguing that raw materials processed there feed into the broader enrichment chain. Yellowcake, as such, is a key intermediate product in uranium processing, while the Arak heavy‑water reactor was originally designed to support a plutonium‑based route to nuclear capability, which Israel has long sought to constrain.





Iran’s response came swiftly, with missiles fired at military installations in Saudi Arabia, including the Prince Sultan Air Base, a key hub for US forces in the region. US officials confirmed that at least ten American troops were wounded, two seriously, and that several aerial refuelling aircraft were damaged, raising concerns about the exposure of US forward‑deployed assets to Iranian long‑range strike systems.





Amid the crescendo of attacks, there was a small diplomatic signal from Tehran when its envoy to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, announced that Iran would “facilitate and expedite” the passage of humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.





The move, framed as a response to a UN request, is the first visible breakthrough at the strategic waterway after a month of war‑driven disruptions that have tightened the global shipping and energy system.





The Strait of Hormuz normally handles roughly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and about a third of global fertiliser trade, so even partial obstruction has reverberations far beyond the Gulf. Markets and governments have focused on oil and gas, but the tightening of fertiliser and agricultural‑input flows threatens crop yields and food security across large swathes of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.





In Washington, President Donald Trump used a forum in Miami hosted by the Saudi sovereign‑wealth fund to renew his push for Israeli–Saudi normalisation, tying it to the eventual end of hostilities with Iran. Trump portrayed the Abraham Accords as a broader project that should now encompass Riyadh and Jerusalem, while acknowledging that Saudi insistence on a credible path toward a Palestinian state remains a major obstacle.





At the same time, the US administration has been working a diplomatic back channel, with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly delivering a 15‑point “action list” to Iran for a possible ceasefire, mediated through Pakistan.





The US proposal is said to call for limiting Iran’s nuclear programme and restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran has rejected this and counters with its own five‑point plan demanding reparations and explicit recognition of its sovereignty over the waterway.





Trump has publicly warned that if Iran has not fully reopened the Strait to all traffic by April 6, he will order the destruction of Iran’s energy infrastructure, a threat that adds to the volatility of energy markets and the risk of a wider regional conflagration.





The uncertainty has already fed sharp equity‑market losses, with US indices logging their worst week since the war began and crude‑oil prices surging as traders price in prolonged supply tightness.





On the battlefield, the tempo of strikes has intensified. Residents in eastern Tehran reported a partial power outage after Israeli airstrikes, while in Israel loud explosions echoed over Tel Aviv and emergency crews scrambled to multiple impact sites.





The Israeli military said it focused its Friday strikes on facilities in the heart of Tehran where ballistic missiles and other weapons are manufactured, as well as missile launchers and storage areas in western Iran.





Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Aerospace Force commander, Seyed Majid Moosavi, warned that employees of companies linked to the US and Israel should evacuate their workplaces, promising that this round of retaliation would go beyond “an eye for an eye.” Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry reported intercepting missiles and drones targeting Riyadh, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed at least two deaths there, adding to a mounting civilian toll.





In Kuwait, the ports of Shuwaikh and the under‑construction Mubarak Al Kabeer facility, linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, sustained material damage, marking one of the first direct hits on a Chinese‑associated project in the Gulf since the war erupted. China, which has continued to purchase Iranian crude, now faces a delicate balancing act between its economic interests and its desire to avoid open alignment with either side.





Diplomatic efforts are running in parallel with military deployments. Envoys from Pakistan, Turkey and others have sought to broker a direct meeting between US and Iranian officials, while G7 foreign ministers meeting in France formally called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure.





The US has also despatched additional forces, including around 2,500 Marines and more than 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne, signalling contingency readiness without an explicit commitment to ground‑war escalation.





Israel has meanwhile pushed its 162nd Division into southern Lebanon in an effort to shield northern Israeli towns from Hezbollah rocket barrages and to uproot the militant group’s entrenched positions.





The UN’s International Organization for Migration has reported that some 82,000 civilian buildings, including hospitals and homes, have been damaged in Iran, while aid agencies warn that continued fighting could force millions of people to flee across borders, overwhelming an already strained regional refugee system.





The human cost of the war has climbed sharply. Official figures put the death toll at roughly eighteen in Israel and four Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, over 1,100 in Lebanon itself and more than 1,900 in Iran. Thirteen American troops have been killed, along with four people in the occupied West Bank and twenty in Gulf Arab states, while 80 Iraqi security‑force personnel have died as Iranian‑backed militias have entered the fray.





These figures underscore that the war’s burden falls most heavily on civilians and on the Levant and Gulf littoral, even as the strategic contest centres on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, US‑Israeli deterrence and the control of the Strait of Hormuz.





With markets jittery, regional militaries on high alert and humanitarian channels only partially restored, the narrow opening afforded by the Hormuz aid agreement now represents one of the few potential stepping stones toward de‑escalation—if it can be sustained amid the ongoing barrage of strikes and counter‑strikes.





AP







