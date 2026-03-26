As Abyom SpaceTech & Defence advances its ambitious Flight Ready Engine (FRE) and HOPE Vehicle development program, the team has marked a significant milestone with the successful execution of the BSE-II engine hot fire test campaign.





This phase represents a critical progression in validating the core technologies essential for reusable propulsion systems, pushing the boundaries of indigenous innovation in India's space sector.





The BSE-II tests program on key reusability technologies, including precision injection mechanisms, dynamic throttling capabilities, and reliable ignition sequences.





These were rigorously evaluated under operational conditions of approximately 12 bar chamber pressure, with temperatures soaring beyond 2200°C. Such extreme parameters mimic the demanding realities of reusable rocket engines, ensuring robustness for repeated missions.





Building directly on the achievements of the BSE-I campaign, which showcased India's inaugural demonstration of a Pintle Injection mechanism, BSE-II elevated performance benchmarks. The tests confirmed stable combustion even under blow-down feed conditions—a challenging regime that simulates real-flight propellant dynamics without continuous pressurisation.





Engineers refined the impingement mixing architecture, optimising fuel-oxidiser interactions for uniform combustion. This innovation minimised hotspots and enhanced efficiency, paving the way for higher thrust-to-weight ratios in future iterations.





Expected plume behaviour, including the formation of distinctive Mach diamonds during firing, was observed and validated, confirming supersonic exhaust flow as predicted by computational models.





Every element of the testing infrastructure—from the BSE-II engine itself to the custom test bench, advanced control systems, precision instrumentation, and data acquisition (DAQ) suite—was conceived, designed, and developed entirely in-house by the dedicated team at Abyom SpaceTech & Defence. This end-to-end indigenisation underscores the company's commitment to self-reliance, reducing dependence on foreign technologies.





The campaign delivered resounding success across multiple fronts. Combustion stability was maintained throughout extended burns, with no signs of instability such as chugging or screeching. Chamber pressure targets were precisely met, affirming the engine's ability to sustain nominal performance under load.





Integrated system performance exceeded expectations, with seamless coordination between propulsion, avionics, and safety interlocks. Real-time telemetry captured over 10,000 data points per second, enabling post-test analysis that revealed minor refinements for enhanced margin in upcoming hot fires. No anomalies were recorded, validating the maturity of the design.





Throttling demonstrations proved particularly noteworthy, allowing the engine to modulate thrust from 40% to 100% without compromising stability—a vital feature for reusable launch vehicles navigating atmospheric re-entry and powered landings. Ignition reliability was flawless across multiple cycles, even after cooldown periods simulating mission downtimes.





These tests also spotlighted advancements in thermal management. Advanced cooling channels, integrated into the combustion chamber, effectively dissipated heat fluxes exceeding 50 MW/m², preserving material integrity for reusability. Post-test inspections revealed minimal erosion, extending engine lifespan projections.





The BSE-II campaign's success bolsters not only Abyom's propulsion portfolio but the broader Indian ecosystem for reliable, reusable launch capabilities. By nurturing domestic expertise in high-performance rocketry, it aligns with national initiatives like Make in India and the Gaganyaan program, fostering self-sufficiency in space access.





Looking ahead, these results de-risk the path to the full-scale FRE, targeted for integration into the HOPE Vehicle. Future campaigns will scale pressures to 50 bar and incorporate deep throttling for orbital manoeuvres. Abyom's in-house testbed now stands ready for rapid iteration, accelerating timelines.





This small engine has propelled big strides forward, embodying the spirit of innovation in India's defence and space ambitions. With more milestones on the horizon, Abyom SpaceTech & Defence continues to redefine what's possible in reusable rocketry.





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