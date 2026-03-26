



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his status as the world’s most popular democratic leader, according to the latest data from the US-based analytics firm Morning Consult.





The March 2026 "Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker" places the Indian Prime Minister at the top of the table with a commanding 68% approval rating.





This sustained popularity comes as he continues his third consecutive term, which began in May 2024, highlighting a rare level of political endurance on the international stage.





The survey, which reflects a trailing seven-day simple moving average of adult views, shows a significant gap between the Indian leader and his global counterparts. Tied for second place are Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin and South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung, both of whom secured 62% approval.





In contrast, prominent Western leaders continue to struggle with public sentiment; US President Donald Trump holds a 39% rating, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stands at 24%.





At the lower end of the spectrum, French President Emmanuel Macron remains one of the least popular leaders surveyed, with an approval rating of just 17% and a disapproval rating of 75%.





PM Modi’s net standing remains uniquely robust, with only 26% of respondents expressing disapproval. While his current 68% rating is a slight dip from the 75% recorded in July 2025, he has consistently maintained a dominant position in these rankings for several years.





Beyond the polling data, the Prime Minister has recently reached a significant historical milestone within India. Having completed over 4,079 days in office, he has officially surpassed Indira Gandhi to become the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India in terms of an uninterrupted tenure.





This achievement places him behind only the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who holds the record for the longest continuous service.





When considering his total time as an elected head of government—including his thirteen-year tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat—Modi has now exceeded 8,931 days in office. As of March 2026, this makes him the longest-serving head of an elected government in Indian history, surpassing the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.





Analysts suggest this longevity, combined with his high approval ratings, underscores a period of unprecedented political stability in the world's largest democracy.





ANI







