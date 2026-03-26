



Bhubaneswar-based BonV Aero has forged a strategic partnership with Israel’s ParaZero Technologies, marking a significant step in bolstering India’s counter-drone capabilities. Announced on 20 March 2026, this collaboration aims to market and deploy advanced anti-drone systems across the country.





The agreement grants BonV Aero exclusive rights to promote and implement ParaZero’s DefendAir counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) platform within India. Plans are underway for local manufacturing, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to foster self-reliance in defence technologies.





DefendAir operates as a hard-kill, kinetic solution, functioning like a drone catcher through a portable net-launcher. It physically intercepts and neutralises hostile drones, bypassing the limitations of electromagnetic jamming methods.





This approach proves particularly effective against rising threats such as first-person view drones and smuggling operations. Traditional radio-frequency jammers often fall short in these scenarios, especially near critical infrastructure like airports, military bases, and government installations.





The partnership builds on a successful live demonstration of the DefendAir launcher conducted for a key Indian security entity. This validation underscores the system’s reliability in real-world conditions, paving the way for broader adoption.





Beyond counter-drone defence, the deal encompasses ParaZero’s DropAir platform. Designed for autonomous precision aerial delivery, DropAir excels in high-altitude environments, opening avenues for logistics and humanitarian applications in challenging terrains.





India faces an escalating drone threat landscape, with incidents involving cross-border incursions and non-state actors. Recent events, including FPV drone sightings along sensitive borders, highlight the urgency for robust C-UAS solutions that avoid spectrum interference.





ParaZero’s technology addresses these gaps by offering a non-jamming, deployable system suitable for urban and protected zones. Its portability enhances rapid response capabilities for security forces.





BonV Aero, rooted in Odisha’s emerging defence ecosystem, brings local expertise in drone operations and integration. This tie-up positions the firm as a key player in India’s push towards indigenous C-UAS production.





The collaboration extends ParaZero’s footprint into selected global markets via BonV Aero’s network. It also supports India’s defence modernisation, emphasising kinetic interception over soft-kill measures amid evolving UAV tactics.





Local manufacturing under the partnership will leverage India’s growing private defence sector. This could reduce import dependencies, create jobs, and spur technology transfer in aerospace and security domains.





Experts view this as a timely response to geopolitical tensions in South Asia. Drone incursions from neighbouring regions have prompted calls for layered air defence, with hard-kill systems complementing radar and electronic warfare tools.





The DefendAir’s net-capture mechanism minimises collateral damage compared to projectile-based interceptors. Once ensnared, drones can be analysed for intelligence, aiding forensic investigations into illicit activities.





DropAir’s inclusion diversifies the partnership’s scope. Its precision delivery suits military resupply in remote Himalayan outposts or disaster relief in high-altitude zones like Ladakh.





This development aligns with DRDO’s ongoing C-UAS projects, potentially enabling hybrid solutions. Private firms like BonV Aero bridge the gap between innovation and field deployment.





Stakeholders anticipate trials with paramilitary forces and state police. Successful integration could standardise DefendAir in India’s security apparatus by late 2026.





The partnership underscores deepening India-Israel defence ties. Beyond drones, it signals collaborative potential in UAV countermeasures amid global proliferation.





As India ramps up indigenous manufacturing, BonV Aero’s role exemplifies private sector contributions. Expect accelerated certifications and production scaling in the coming months.





This strategic move equips India to counter sophisticated drone threats effectively. It reinforces national security while advancing technological sovereignty.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







