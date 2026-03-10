



India's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have forged a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to propel research in space medicine, with direct implications for the Gaganyaan program and future manned missions.





Signed on 9 March 2026, this pact unites medical expertise with space technology, addressing the physiological challenges of microgravity.





The agreement was inked by M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, and Dinesh Kumar Singh, Director of ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC). The ceremony drew senior figures, including V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space, alongside AIIMS deans, department heads, faculty, students, and representatives from the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), AIIMS Student Association (ASA), and Society of Young Scientists (SYS).





This collaboration establishes a robust framework for both ground-based and space-based investigations into space medicine. Key focus areas encompass human physiology, cardiovascular and autonomic regulation, musculoskeletal health under microgravity conditions, microbiome and immunology, genomics and biomarkers, and behavioural health. These domains are critical for safeguarding astronaut well-being during extended space exposure.





Prof M Srinivas hailed the MoU as providing "escape velocity" for joint ventures in space medicine. He underscored its potential benefits for patients, the nation, and humanity at large, aligning with India's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Srinivas aspires for India to position itself as a Vishwaguru in this specialised field.





Dr V Narayanan reflected on ISRO's evolution from humble origins—when rockets were transported by bicycles and bullock carts—to its current stature as a global space leader. He stressed that partnerships with premier institutions like AIIMS are pivotal for bolstering human spaceflight capabilities, ensuring India's competitiveness in crewed missions.





The event featured an overview of AIIMS New Delhi's extant contributions to space medicine, delivered by Prof KK Deepak, former Head of the Department of Physiology. It concluded with Narayanan's tour of AIIMS's Multidisciplinary Centre Block (MCB), a group photograph, and high tea, symbolising the deepening institutional ties.





Strategically, this MoU dovetails with Gaganyaan's progression, building on unmanned tests such as G1 in 2023 and TV-D1 in late 2024, with a crewed flight slated for 2026. Space medicine research targets perils like bone density loss—at rates of 1-2 per cent per month in microgravity—fluid shifts impairing vision, and immune system suppression, all essential for missions extending to the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.





From a defence-aerospace perspective, the partnership resonates with Atmanirbhar Bharat's emphasis on indigenous innovation. AIIMS insights could enhance HSFC's crew module life support systems and integrate with DRDO's biomedical technologies for high-altitude operations or hypersonic platforms, fostering dual-use advancements in human endurance under extreme conditions.





This initiative fortifies India's human spaceflight ecosystem, mitigating risks that have historically constrained long-duration missions. By tackling microgravity's toll on the musculoskeletal system—through studies on muscle atrophy and bone demineralisation—researchers aim to develop countermeasures like targeted exercises, pharmacological interventions, or nutritional protocols tailored for Indian astronauts.





Cardiovascular research under the MoU will probe autonomic regulation disruptions, such as orthostatic intolerance upon re-entry, where blood pressure plummets due to fluid redistribution. Genomics and biomarkers offer promise for personalised medicine, identifying genetic predispositions to spaceflight stressors and enabling predictive health monitoring via wearable sensors.





Microbiome and immunology studies address how isolation and radiation alter gut flora and immune responses, potentially heightening infection risks. Behavioural health investigations will mitigate psychological strains like isolation and confinement, drawing on AIIMS's clinical expertise to refine crew selection and in-flight support protocols.





ISRO's HSFC, headquartered in Bengaluru, gains a vital medical ally just as Gaganyaan accelerates. The program's crewed phase demands rigorous human factors validation, with AIIMS providing ground analogues like bed-rest studies simulating microgravity. This synergy could expedite certifications for the four Gaganyaan astronauts undergoing training.





Broader implications extend to India's space ambitions post-2047, including lunar outposts and Mars explorations. Space medicine data will inform life support for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, ensuring sustained human presence in low Earth orbit. Dual applications in defence—such as pilot resilience in high-G manoeuvres or soldier performance at altitude—align with DRDO's human augmentation programs.





Economically, the MoU spurs indigenous R&D, reducing reliance on foreign expertise. It could catalyse spin-offs in telemedicine, regenerative medicine, and wearable health tech, bolstering India's biomedical sector amid global competition from NASA, ESA, and CNSA.





With AIIMS's clinical infrastructure and ISRO's orbital platforms, India is poised to lead in affordable space medicine solutions, democratising access for emerging space nations.





This pact exemplifies interdisciplinary convergence, blending AIIMS's patient-centric research with ISRO's engineering prowess. As India hurtles towards self-reliance in human spaceflight, such collaborations will be instrumental in realising the Gaganyaan vision and beyond.





ANI







