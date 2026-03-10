



India’s intervention at the United Nations Security Council briefing on Afghanistan underscored both its longstanding partnership with the Afghan people and its deep concerns over the current humanitarian and security situation.





Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, representing New Delhi, emphasised that India remains committed to supporting Afghanistan through development initiatives, healthcare assistance, and capacity-building programmes.





He noted that India has already implemented more than 500 development projects across all 34 provinces, working closely with UN agencies and local institutions in areas such as food security, education, healthcare, and sports.





The envoy drew attention to the positive role of cricket in Afghan society, describing how the sport has become a source of joy and unity for young people. He praised the Afghanistan Cricket Team for their spirited performance in the recent World Cup, highlighting how their success has brought pride and happiness to a population enduring immense hardship. India’s involvement in nurturing this enthusiasm was presented as a symbol of solidarity and cultural connection.





At the same time, Parvathaneni raised serious humanitarian concerns, particularly regarding the issue of forced and involuntary returns of Afghan nationals.





He echoed the UN Secretary-General’s call for member states to uphold international obligations, stressing that returns must be voluntary, safe, dignified, and accompanied by reintegration support. India’s position was clear: the principle of non-refoulment must be respected to protect vulnerable populations.





The ambassador also condemned cross-border air strikes that have resulted in significant civilian casualties. He described such actions as violations of international law, the UN Charter, and Afghanistan’s sovereignty.





His remarks were particularly pointed in noting the hypocrisy of invoking principles of solidarity while carrying out attacks during Ramadan, which had killed 185 civilians by early March, more than half of them women and children.





India further criticised restrictions on Afghanistan’s trade routes, warning that such measures amount to “trade and transit terrorism” against a landlocked nation already facing severe economic challenges.





The envoy argued that the vulnerabilities of landlocked developing countries should not be exploited or weaponised, as access to trade is vital for Afghanistan’s survival and recovery.





In reaffirming its broader stance, India reiterated its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while calling for coordinated international action to address terrorism and humanitarian challenges.





The statement reflected New Delhi’s dual approach: offering practical assistance and solidarity, while firmly opposing actions that undermine Afghanistan’s stability and dignity.





