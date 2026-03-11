



Army troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.





Acting on precise intelligence inputs, security forces detected suspicious movement of two terrorists in the Jhangar area of Nowshera sector at around 3 pm.





The alert troops immediately responded with measured and coordinated action, engaging the infiltrators before they could breach the border.





In the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was neutralised. This swift response prevented any breach of the LoC and ensured the safety of the sector. The second terrorist managed to escape during the encounter and is believed to be hiding in the surrounding area. A search operation has been launched to track him down, with forces combing the terrain to eliminate any remaining threat.





Security forces have reinforced their operational posture across the region. Surveillance has been intensified, with integrated ground and aerial monitoring systems deployed to maintain complete domination of the area.





The White Knight Corps confirmed that vigilance remains high, and troops are prepared to counter any further attempts at infiltration.





This incident highlights the continued challenges posed by cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, while also underscoring the preparedness and effectiveness of the Indian Army in safeguarding the LoC.





The operation stands as another example of the military’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.





PTI







