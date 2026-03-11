



External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar engaged in a comprehensive telephone discussion with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Tuesday evening. The conversation centred on the rapidly evolving regional dynamics in the Middle East, with a particular focus on threats to shipping security.





Jaishankar later shared details of the call on X, describing it as "detailed" and noting that both sides had agreed to maintain close contact. This exchange underscores India's proactive diplomatic stance amid heightened tensions.





Iran's Foreign Ministry provided a more elaborate account on Wednesday via X. It confirmed the discussion on "regional developments," highlighting the ministers' shared concerns over the conflict's repercussions for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint linking the Persian Gulf to global shipping lanes.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a linchpin for international energy trade, facilitating roughly 20 per cent of the world's oil supply. Any disruption here poses severe risks to global markets, including India, which relies heavily on imported crude from the region.





Araghchi reportedly outlined Iran's perspective on the past 11 days of hostilities, accusing the United States and Israel of military aggression. He specifically cited a missile strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab on the conflict's opening day, which allegedly claimed over 100 young lives, alongside attacks on civilian infrastructure and public services.





These claims, if verified, would represent grave violations of international humanitarian law. Araghchi emphasised Iran's resolve to defend its territorial integrity comprehensively, framing the incidents as breaches of the UN Charter.





The Iranian minister further attributed regional instability, particularly threats to shipping security, to "aggressive and destabilising actions" by the US. He reaffirmed Tehran's "principled approach" to safeguarding navigation in the Persian Gulf.





From India's viewpoint, the dialogue reflects acute awareness of its energy vulnerabilities. With over 80 per cent of its oil imports transiting the Strait, New Delhi cannot afford disruptions that could spike prices and fuel inflation.





Jaishankar reportedly stressed the imperative of bolstering India-Iran bilateral ties. He advocated for sustained consultations to foster regional stability, signalling India's preference for de-escalation through multilateral engagement.





This call occurs against a backdrop of broader geopolitical flux. The reported US-Israel strikes on Iran mark a sharp escalation from prior shadow conflicts, potentially drawing in proxies like Hezbollah or the Houthis, who have already targeted Red Sea shipping.





India's balancing act is delicate: it maintains strong defence and energy partnerships with the US and Israel, while nurturing economic links with Iran, including the Chabahar port project critical for accessing Afghanistan and Central Asia.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly convened a meeting with Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to address energy route security. This domestic coordination highlights the crisis's immediacy for India's economy.





The Jaishankar-Araghchi exchange also echoes India's longstanding advocacy for restraint in the Middle East. New Delhi has historically positioned itself as a neutral player, urging dialogue over confrontation to protect its strategic interests.





Iran's narrative of US-Israeli "crimes" contrasts sharply with Western accounts, which often portray Tehran as the aggressor through its nuclear programme and support for militias. Independent verification of the Minab school attack remains pending amid the fog of war.





For India, the priority lies in securing sea lanes. Past incidents, such as Houthi drone strikes on tankers, have already forced shipping reroutes, inflating costs. A full Strait closure could trigger a global energy shock.





Jaishankar's emphasis on bilateral relations nods to ongoing collaborations, like the INSTC trade corridor. Yet, US sanctions on Iran complicate matters, prompting India to diversify suppliers towards Russia and the US.





As the conflict unfolds, this diplomatic outreach positions India as a potential mediator. Both ministers' commitment to stay in touch suggests further high-level talks, possibly averting wider escalation.





The broader Middle East crisis threatens to reshape alliances. With Israel facing multi-front pressures and the US navigating election-year politics, Iran's responses could prolong instability.





India's response—calibrated, multifaceted diplomacy—exemplifies its multi-alignment strategy. By engaging Tehran directly, New Delhi safeguards its interests without alienating key partners.





Ultimately, the Jaishankar-Araghchi conversation serves as a diplomatic lifeline amid turmoil, prioritising dialogue to shield vital trade arteries and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.





Agencies







