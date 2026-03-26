



India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made it clear during an all-party meeting that New Delhi does not intend to play the role of a mediator in international conflicts, distancing itself from Pakistan’s recent overtures in the Middle East.





He was quoted as saying that India will not act as a “go-between country like Pakistan,” a remark that underscored India’s preference for direct engagement rather than backchannel diplomacy.





His comments came against the backdrop of Pakistan offering to mediate between Washington and Tehran amid the ongoing war involving Iran, the US, and Israel.





Sources highlighted that Pakistan’s mediation efforts are not new, pointing to its role in facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran since 1981 through the ‘interests section’ it operated in the US.





Islamabad has previously played similar roles, including mediating between the US and Taliban in 2020 and between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2019. These moves, according to officials, are driven by bilateral dynamics between Washington and Islamabad rather than broader regional considerations.





The Indian government, meanwhile, defended its handling of the Middle East crisis, rejecting criticism of inaction or ambiguity. Officials stressed that India has been actively engaged through diplomatic outreach, public statements, and communication with all stakeholders.





They also noted that over 425,000 Indians have been evacuated from Iran, with ongoing efforts to safeguard those who remain. This was presented as evidence of India’s proactive approach to protecting its citizens abroad.





Energy security was another key theme at the meeting. The government reassured members that despite US sanctions on Iran, India had continued to purchase Iranian oil in the past to meet its energy needs. It was emphasised that current supplies of LPG are stabilising and that India’s crude imports are diversified, with Russia playing a significant role in meeting demand. This pragmatic strategy was presented as a safeguard against volatility in the Middle East.





The government also underlined the importance of balanced relations across the region. The US was described as India’s largest business partner, while Israel was highlighted as a crucial technological and strategic ally. At the same time, India continues to maintain engagement with Iran, reflecting its commitment to a balanced foreign policy that prioritises national interests.





Officials reiterated that India remains part of the Non-Aligned Movement, though differing positions within BRICS, particularly between Iran and the UAE, have complicated efforts to present a unified stance.





Union Minister Kiren Rijiju later told reporters that the government had addressed all concerns raised during the meeting and that members expressed unity in support of India’s foreign policy approach.





The overall message was one of reassurance: India is pursuing a pragmatic, balanced strategy in the Middle East, avoiding the pitfalls of mediation while safeguarding its national interests and global partnerships.





Agencies







