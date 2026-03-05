Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has offered rare and glowing praise for his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, describing him as a "unique guy" during a seminar hosted by the Lowy Institute in Sydney on Wednesday.





This reflection came as Carney recounted their recent high-profile meeting in India, a visit aimed at mending strained bilateral relations that had soured in recent years.





Carney's admiration centred on Modi's extraordinary work ethic, which he portrayed as unparalleled. "He has not taken a day off in 25 years, either as the Chief Minister of Gujarat or as the Prime Minister," Carney noted, emphasising Modi's relentless pace.





The Canadian leader highlighted how Modi spends every weekend campaigning, drawing massive crowds of 2,50,000 to his rallies, a testament to his enduring stamina and public engagement.





Beyond personal discipline, Carney lauded Modi's sharp focus on tangible outcomes for India's vast rural population. He described Modi as a leader "very focused on delivery" to rural households, positioning this as the driving force behind sweeping financial reforms. Carney made special mention of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's digital payment revolution, which has transformed how funds reach ordinary citizens.





According to Carney, Modi's "hack" for effective governance involves direct, real-time transfers to individuals, bypassing systemic leakages that plague traditional aid distribution.





This approach, he explained, has integrated hundreds of millions into the formal economy, a monumental shift that underscores Modi's commitment to inclusive growth. Carney shared this insight as a practical lesson any leader could adopt.





The praise arrives amid Carney's official trip to India, where he and Modi oversaw the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These agreements span critical areas such as technology collaboration, cultural exchanges, and economic partnerships, signalling a deliberate reset in Indo-Canadian relations after a period of diplomatic chill.





Relations between Ottawa and New Delhi had deteriorated due to disagreements over trade, human rights concerns, and geopolitical tensions, including Canada's accusations against India-linked agents in certain investigations. Carney's visit marks a pragmatic pivot, with both leaders prioritising mutual interests like clean energy, digital innovation, and supply chain resilience.





Modi's reputation for tireless work is well-documented in India, where his 18-hour days and hands-on style have become legendary. From his days steering Gujarat's economic rise to steering national reforms like demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Modi embodies a no-nonsense approach to governance that Carney now publicly endorses.





UPI, in particular, stands out as a Modi-era success story. Launched in 2016 under the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), it has processed trillions in transactions, empowering rural users with instant, low-cost digital payments. Carney's nod to this system highlights its global relevance, as nations worldwide study UPI for their own fintech ambitions.





Carney, a former Bank of England governor known for his own rigorous professionalism, brings credibility to these observations. His comments at the Sydney seminar not only humanise Modi but also frame him as a model of delivery-oriented leadership, potentially smoothing the path for deeper Canada-India cooperation.





This diplomatic warmth could yield dividends in defence and aerospace sectors, areas of keen interest amid India's push for indigenous manufacturing and Canada's tech exports. As bilateral ties thaw, Modi's work ethic—now lauded internationally—may symbolise the renewed vigour in this key partnership.





ANI







