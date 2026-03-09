



Taiwan has reported no detections of Chinese military aircraft in its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) for nine of the past ten days, marking a sharp deviation from Beijing's routine incursions.





This follows a single instance of two aircraft on 28 February, contrasting starkly with 86 detections during the same period last year. Such a prolonged lull—the longest since tracking began in 2024—has prompted intense scrutiny from defence analysts.





China maintains its claim over Taiwan as an inseparable province, repeatedly threatening force to achieve reunification. In recent years, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has intensified pressure through near-daily deployments of fighter jets, bombers, and warships encircling the island. These operations test Taiwan's defences, probe response times, and signal resolve to both Taipei and Washington.





The current drop aligns with broader trends: PLA air sorties fell by 42 per cent in January and February compared to the previous year. Warship sightings, however, remain steady at an average of six per day over the past ten days, mirroring last year's figures. This selective reduction in air activity, while naval presence persists, suggests deliberate calibration rather than a full operational pause.





Experts point to several potential explanations. China's ongoing "two sessions"—the annual National People's Congress and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference—may be diverting resources. These gatherings, currently underway in Beijing, historically correlate with reduced ADIZ incursions, as noted by analysts like Brian Hart of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).





Military purges within the PLA could also play a role. Recent high-profile dismissals, including of aerospace and rocket force commanders amid corruption probes, have disrupted command structures and training regimens. This internal upheaval may limit the PLA's capacity for sustained air operations near Taiwan.





Geopolitical timing adds further layers. US President Donald Trump's impending visit to Beijing later this month, to meet Xi Jinping, might prompt a temporary de-escalation to foster diplomatic goodwill. Simultaneous distractions, such as the escalating Middle East conflict, could be stretching PLA assets, though air sorties specifically targeting Taiwan appear most affected.





Drew Thompson, senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, expressed unease on Substack: "I didn't expect to be worried about the cessation of PLA operations around Taiwan, but the lack of a rational explanation is disconcerting." Ben Lewis of PLATracker echoed this, describing it as a "significant disruption" to routine patterns, though he sees no signs of imminent kinetic action.





Taiwanese analyst Su Tzu-yun from the Institute for National Defence and Security Research posits a strategic ploy: Beijing may aim to undermine public support for President Lai Ching-te's ambitious $40 billion defence spending proposal over eight years. Blocked by opposition lawmakers, the plan seeks to bolster indigenous capabilities amid rising threats.





A Taiwanese security official warned AFP of possible deception, suggesting China seeks to lull the US into reducing security support by feigning eased tensions. "We must not let our guard down," the official urged, highlighting the risk of complacency.





Historical patterns offer reassurance for some. Hart noted on X that ADIZ incursions routinely drop near zero during the two sessions annually. If the trend extends far beyond these meetings—expected to conclude soon—it would signal something anomalous, potentially tied to deeper PLA constraints or shifts in Taiwan Strait strategy.





From an Indo-Pacific perspective, this lull intersects with India's strategic interests. A distracted PLA Air Force could indirectly ease pressures on shared maritime domains, allowing greater focus on South China Sea patrols or QUAD interoperability. Yet, sustained low activity might indicate PLA resource reallocation towards hypersonic development or western theatre priorities, including Ladakh tensions.





Naval consistency underscores Beijing's hybrid approach: warships maintain encirclement, enabling surveillance and blockade rehearsals without air escalation. Taiwan's response—heightened vigilance and allied coordination—remains critical, especially as US arms deliveries, like F-16 upgrades, proceed.





If purges or budget strains persist, China's much-vaunted 2027 PLA modernisation goals could falter, creating windows for Taiwan's asymmetric defences and allies' freedom of navigation operations. Conversely, a sudden surge post-lull would reaffirm aggressive posturing.





Analysts urge caution against over-interpretation. PLA Tracker's Lewis emphasised that while the gap is notable, it lacks indicators of major invasion preparations, such as massed amphibious rehearsals. Monitoring will intensify as the two sessions wrap up.





This aircraft drought puzzles but does not paralyse observers. It blends routine diplomacy, internal PLA woes, and tactical signalling, yet Taiwan and its partners must sustain readiness amid Beijing's enduring reunification ambitions.





