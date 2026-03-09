



Dozens of people have been wounded in Bahrain following an Iranian drone attack on the island of Sitra, as the Gulf region grapples with a fresh wave of missile and drone assaults.





Bahrain's health ministry confirmed that 32 Bahraini citizens suffered injuries overnight, with four cases described as serious, including children among the victims.





The ministry detailed particularly harrowing injuries, such as those sustained by a 17-year-old girl who endured severe head and eye trauma, and a two-month-old baby caught in the attack. This incident marks a grim escalation in Tehran's retaliatory campaign, which has targeted multiple Gulf states since the US and Israeli air strikes against Iran on 28 February.





Explosions reverberated through Qatar's capital, Doha, on Monday, as reported by AFP journalists on the ground. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait all disclosed new attacks, underscoring the breadth of Iran's response across the Arabian Peninsula.





Qatar's defence ministry stated that its forces successfully intercepted a missile barrage aimed at the country. This follows repeated waves of Iranian drones and missiles since Tehran initiated its sprawling retaliation against Gulf neighbours, whom it accuses of facilitating strikes on its territory.





In Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry announced the interception and destruction of two separate drone waves targeting the vital Shaybah oil field in the kingdom's southeast. The facility, a cornerstone of Saudi oil production, highlights the strategic nature of these assaults amid heightened regional tensions.





The United Arab Emirates' National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority issued a statement on X, confirming that air defences had responded to an incoming missile threat. Such defences have been repeatedly tested as Iran's strikes probe vulnerabilities across the Gulf.





Kuwait faced yet another assault on Monday, after authorities reported seven missiles and five drones striking the country on Sunday. The defence ministry affirmed that its air defences were actively working to neutralise the latest barrage, reflecting the relentless pace of the attacks.





The United States has taken precautionary measures amid the chaos, ordering non-emergency embassy staff and their families to depart Saudi Arabia on Sunday. A State Department travel advisory cited mounting safety risks, following drone strikes on the US embassy in Riyadh last week, as well as damage to American diplomatic facilities in Kuwait and the UAE.





Gulf nations have absorbed the brunt of Iran's fury after the US-Israel air campaign battered Iranian targets earlier this month. Tehran views these states as complicit, with their airspace or bases allegedly used to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic.





Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued stark warnings, stating that Iran "will be forced to respond" if neighbouring territories continue to serve as platforms for aggression. This rhetoric signals potential for further intensification, as proxy militias and direct strikes blur the lines of conflict.





The ongoing exchanges risk disrupting global energy markets, with key oil infrastructure like Saudi Arabia's Shaybah field now in the crosshairs. International observers fear a broader conflagration, drawing in more actors as diplomatic channels strain under the pressure.





Civilian casualties, particularly among children in Bahrain, have drawn condemnation from human rights groups, who urge de-escalation. Gulf leaders, meanwhile, coordinate with Western allies to bolster defences, while Tehran frames its actions as legitimate self-defence.





As the Iran-Israel war spills over into the Gulf, live updates track the volatile situation, with fears mounting over disruptions to shipping lanes and energy supplies.





AFP







