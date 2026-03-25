



The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a firm rebuff to Pakistan following Islamabad's recent commentary regarding the sentencing of Kashmiri separatist leader Aasiya Andrabi.





New Delhi dismissed the remarks as an attempt to peddle frivolous narratives, asserting that Pakistan possesses no legal standing or right to interfere in India's sovereign internal affairs.





The diplomatic friction was triggered by a statement from Islamabad in support of Andrabi, who was recently handed a life sentence by a National Investigation Agency court. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal categorically rejected these assertions, noting that it is unsurprising to see such support from a nation with a documented history of sponsoring terrorism and providing sanctuary to extremist elements.





Andrabi, the head of the proscribed organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat, was convicted alongside two associates, Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen. The court found them guilty of various offences, including terror conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and waging war against the Indian state. While Andrabi received a life term, her associates were sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment.





During the briefing, Jaiswal urged Pakistan to shift its focus toward its own domestic record rather than critiquing Indian judicial processes. He suggested that Islamabad should introspect on the systematic human rights violations occurring within its own borders instead of condoning violence and the killing of innocent people through inflammatory rhetoric.





The sentencing marks the conclusion of a legal process that began with Andrabi's arrest in 2018. The charges against the trio included promoting enmity between different religious groups and causing public mischief. In addition to the prison terms, the court imposed significant financial penalties, with a fine of 8 lakh rupees levied against Andrabi and 7 lakh rupees each against her associates.





India has consistently maintained that its judicial proceedings against individuals linked to terror activities are strictly domestic matters. This latest exchange reinforces New Delhi's long-standing demand that Pakistan dismantle its cross-border terror infrastructure and cease its support for separatist movements in the Kashmir Valley.





ANI







