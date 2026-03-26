Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now open to vessels from friendly nations, including India, China, Russia and Iraq. This development comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, where the strait had been effectively closed, disrupting vital global trade routes.





The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai shared the update via a social media post, quoting Araghchi directly. It stated that passage has been permitted specifically for these countries, signalling a selective easing of restrictions.





This move follows urgent appeals from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He warned that the prolonged closure was severely hampering the flow of oil, gas, and fertilisers, particularly at a critical juncture in the global planting season.





Guterres highlighted the humanitarian and economic fallout, noting profound insecurity for civilians across the region and beyond. He emphasised that the UN is striving to mitigate the war's consequences, but the clearest path forward is an immediate end to hostilities.





In a pointed message on X, formerly Twitter, Guterres urged the United States and Israel to cease the war. He described the deepening human suffering, mounting civilian casualties, and devastating global economic impacts as reasons for urgent action.





He also addressed Iran directly, calling on it to halt attacks against neighbours uninvolved in the conflict. This dual appeal underscores the complex web of blame and diplomacy at play.





Earlier, on 25 March, Iran's mission in New York had indicated a willingness to allow 'non-hostile vessels' through the strait. The statement specified that such ships, including those from other states, could pass if they neither participate in nor support aggression against Iran and comply fully with safety regulations.





Transit now requires strict coordination with Iranian authorities, as mandated by the Iranian Defence Council. This condition ensures oversight while nominally reopening the waterway.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical chokepoints for energy supplies. It connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, handling about 20 per cent of global oil trade and significant liquefied natural gas shipments.





For India, this selective opening is particularly significant. As a major importer of crude oil from the Gulf—primarily from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE—India relies heavily on this route. Any disruption spikes import costs and fuels inflation.





In recent weeks, alternative routes via the Cape of Good Hope have been costlier and logistically challenging. With tankers rerouted, shipping rates have soared, adding pressure to India's energy security.





Pakistan, listed alongside India, faces similar vulnerabilities as a net oil importer. Iraq, despite being a producer, benefits from exports through the strait. China and Russia, key players in Iran's alliances, gain strategic leverage.





An Indian government official recently clarified that no prior permission is required for sailing through the strait under international maritime law. This contrasts with Iran's coordination mandate, potentially setting the stage for diplomatic frictions.





The context stems from escalating conflicts in West Asia, likely involving Israel, the US, and Iran-backed proxies. Iran's actions appear retaliatory, closing the strait in response to perceived aggressions.





Reports suggest Iran's moves have 'torched' previous US strategies, trapping adversaries in a Tehran-centric dilemma. This refers to disrupted playbooks reliant on economic pressure via sanctions and naval presence.





The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, patrols the area to secure shipping. Yet Iran's asymmetric capabilities—missiles, mines, and fast-attack boats—pose credible threats to transiting vessels.





Historically, Iran has threatened to mine the strait during crises, as in 2019 amid US sanctions. Full closures remain rare due to self-harm for Iran's own oil exports, but partial disruptions amplify global anxiety.





Economically, a sustained closure could push Brent crude above $100 per barrel, hammering India’s current account deficit. Fertilisers, vital for India’s kharif sowing, face shortages, risking food security.





India’s diplomacy shines here, maintaining ties with Iran despite US pressures. The Chabahar port deal exemplifies this balancing act, providing access to Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan.





Iran’s designation of India as 'friendly' reflects mutual interests, including energy trade and anti-terrorism cooperation. Recent visits by Indian officials to Tehran underscore warming relations.





Russia and China, Iran's BRICS partners, benefit immensely. China, the top oil importer via Hormuz, avoids supply shocks critical to its economy. Russia gains by diverting attention from Ukraine-related sanctions.





Iraq’s inclusion aids its Sunni-Shia fault lines, positioning Iran as a regional stabiliser selectively. Pakistan’s nod aligns with growing Iran-Pakistan military ties, including joint border patrols. UN involvement elevates the issue globally. Guterres’ invocation of international law recalls the 1982 UNCLOS, affirming transit passage rights through straits used for international navigation.





Yet enforcement remains elusive without consensus. The UN Security Council’s divisions—US veto power versus Russia-China support for Iran—stymie resolutions.





India’s response has been measured. The Ministry of External Affairs is monitoring developments, coordinating with shipping firms like Shipping Corporation of India for safe passages. Defence analysts note India’s naval assets in the Arabian Sea, including INS Vikrant and P-8I aircraft, provide escort capabilities if needed. The Quad’s maritime security framework could activate.





Long-term, this episode accelerates India’s diversification efforts. Investments in Russian Arctic LNG, US shale, and African fields reduce Gulf dependency. Strategic reserves hold about 10 days’ imports, a buffer against shocks.





Iran’s policy may evolve with ceasefire prospects. Araghchi’s announcement hints at de-escalation signals, possibly tied to nuclear talks or Gaza truce negotiations.





For global markets, oil futures dipped slightly on the news, reflecting cautious optimism. Freight rates for VLCCs could normalise, easing pressures on refiners.





India’s fertiliser imports from Qatar and Saudi Arabia resume tentatively, vital for urea-dependent agriculture. The government may release buffer stocks to stabilise prices.





Geopolitically, this manoeuvre bolsters Iran’s image as pragmatic amid isolation. It pressures adversaries while rewarding allies, a classic hedging strategy.





Challenges persist: verifying 'friendly' status, enforcing coordination, and preventing incidents. A single tanker seizure could reignite closures.





India must navigate carefully, upholding freedom of navigation principles while leveraging bilateral ties. Quiet diplomacy via backchannels in Mumbai and Delhi will be key.





This episode underscores West Asia’s volatility’s ripple effects on India’s economy and security. Vigilance, diversification, and alliances remain imperatives.





ANI







