



India has secured approximately 60 million barrels of Russian crude oil for delivery next month, according to a Bloomberg report. This strategic move comes as global supply chains face significant pressure due to escalating conflict in West Asia, which has severely disrupted traditional shipping routes, reported Bloomberg.





The surge in purchasing is a direct response to constraints in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint. By securing these Russian volumes, Indian authorities aim to mitigate growing concerns regarding crude availability and ensure the nation's energy security remains stable despite regional volatility.





This move reflects the current tightness of the global market and a high demand for accessible barrels that can bypass the most heavily disrupted zones.





While the volume for the coming month aligns with current levels, it represents a twofold increase compared to February. Data from intelligence firm Kpler indicates that Indian refiners have rapidly ramped up their intake of Russian oil to compensate for the sudden shortfall of Middle Eastern supplies.





This renewed activity has been facilitated by a United States waiver, which allows for the delivery of Russian oil loaded before specific deadlines in March. This diplomatic flexibility was designed to prevent a global energy shock following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.





Major Indian refiners, including Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd, have returned to the Russian market. These firms had previously scaled back Russian imports since December following Western pressure, opting instead for Saudi and Iraqi grades.





However, the outbreak of hostilities has left many Saudi and Iraqi cargoes stranded in the Persian Gulf. With these traditional supplies inaccessible, Indian processors have had little choice but to revisit Russian sourcing options to keep their facilities operational.





New Delhi reportedly expects the US waiver to remain in effect as long as the maritime passage through Hormuz is compromised. Consequently, Russia is seeing a significant boost in revenue, with crude export earnings reaching their highest levels since the early stages of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.





Parallel to the Russian intake, India is aggressively diversifying its energy portfolio. Imports of Venezuelan crude for April are projected to hit 8 million barrels, the highest level in nearly four years, as the country seeks to reduce its reliance on any single volatile region.





Logistical reports confirm that tankers are continuing to reach Indian shores despite the market turbulence. The Russian-chartered vessel MT Aqua Titan recently arrived off the coast of Mangalore, while shipments of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas have also reached domestic ports.





The Indian Shipping Ministry has confirmed that there is currently no congestion at national ports. Furthermore, authorities have verified the safety of over 600 Indian sailors and 22 vessels currently situated within the Persian Gulf region, which remains under close monitoring.





To further support these vital imports, the New Mangalore Port has implemented a temporary waiver on cargo-related charges for crude and LPG shipments. This measure is intended to streamline operations and reduce the financial burden on refiners during this period of extreme supply uncertainty.





Successful arrivals, such as the Indian-flagged tanker Jag Laadki at Mundra, demonstrate the resilience of the supply chain. Despite the geopolitical friction, Indian vessels continue to navigate the Strait of Hormuz to bring essential fuel supplies to the subcontinental giant.





ANI







