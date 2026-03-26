



The precarious peace along the Durand Line has shattered as heavy exchanges of fire resumed between Pakistani and Afghan forces on Wednesday. This resurgence of violence follows the expiration of a short-lived ceasefire originally brokered to observe the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.





The breakdown has already resulted in the deaths of at least two civilians in eastern Afghanistan, underscoring the volatile nature of the frontier.





According to Taliban officials in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, Pakistani military units launched a barrage of artillery shells into the Narai and Sarkano districts.





Ziaur Rahman Speenghar, a local director of information and culture, stated that the shelling killed two people and left eight others wounded. In retaliation, Afghan border guards reportedly returned fire, with officials claiming to have neutralised three Pakistani military posts and caused one fatality, though these claims remain unverified.





The narrative from the Pakistani side differs significantly, with local officials in the northwest of the country accusing Afghan forces of initiating the hostilities.





This finger-pointing is characteristic of the long-standing friction between the two nations, which has intensified since the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul in 2021. Despite recent diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar to mediate a pause, the underlying grievances remain unresolved.





Adding to the complexity of the regional security crisis, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced a formal end to its own holiday ceasefire. The group, which operates independently but maintains ideological ties with the Afghan Taliban, has vowed to resume its insurgency within Pakistani borders. This development places further strain on Islamabad, which has consistently accused Kabul of providing a safe haven for TTP militants to launch cross-border raids.





The recent escalation follows a devastating series of Pakistani airstrikes earlier this month. While Afghan authorities alleged those strikes hit a drug rehabilitation clinic in Kabul and caused hundreds of casualties, Islamabad maintained that the targets were ammunition depots belonging to militant groups.





With both sides now doubling down on their respective military stances, the prospect of a sustained diplomatic resolution appears increasingly distant.





Pakistan remains adamant that it will continue to conduct operations against TTP elements inside Afghan territory until the Taliban administration provides credible assurances that its soil will not be used as a launchpad for terrorism. Conversely, Kabul continues to deny any involvement in sheltering militants, leading to a dangerous deadlock that continues to claim civilian lives and destabilise the broader South Asian landscape.





AP







