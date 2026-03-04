



India's Defence Procurement Board (DPB) has taken a significant step towards bolstering the nation's unmanned combat capabilities by recommending the acquisition of 60 indigenous DRDO Ghatak Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) for the armed forces.





This decision marks a pivotal advancement in India's push for self-reliance in defence technology.





The Ghatak UCAV boasts a stealth-capable flying-wing configuration, meticulously engineered to minimise detection in hostile environments. Its low radar cross-section, combined with an internal weapons bay, ensures that ordnance remains concealed until deployment, making it ideal for penetrating heavily defended airspace.





Powering this cutting-edge platform is a dry variant of the GTRE K-9 Kaveri engine, delivering a thrust of 52 kilonewtons. This indigenous powerplant underscores India's growing prowess in aero-engine development, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and enhancing operational sustainability.





Designed primarily for deep-strike missions, the Ghatak excels in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roles. It is particularly suited for suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) operations, where it can neutralise radar systems and surface-to-air threats to pave the way for follow-on forces.





The program's development is spearheaded by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These efforts build on years of rigorous testing and iteration to meet the exacting demands of modern warfare.





A key milestone in this endeavour is the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWiFT), a scaled-down technology demonstrator. SWiFT has successfully validated the UCAV's high-subsonic flight characteristics, providing critical data on aerodynamics, stealth performance, and control systems.





This procurement aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to fortify autonomous strike capabilities. By prioritising home-grown systems, the nation seeks to sidestep the vulnerabilities of relying on costly, foreign-supplied drones, which often come with export restrictions and supply chain risks.





The recommendation for 60 units reflects confidence in the platform's maturity and scalability. Once approved, production could ramp up through partnerships with private sector entities like Tata Advanced Systems or Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), fostering indigenous manufacturing ecosystems.





Operationally, the Ghatak will integrate into the Indian Air Force's networked warfare architecture, complementing manned fighters such as the Tejas Mk2 and future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Its ability to loiter undetected for extended periods will enhance situational awareness in contested domains.





In high-threat scenarios, the UCAV's precision engagement features—likely including laser-guided bombs and air-to-surface missiles—will enable surgical strikes against high-value targets. This capability is crucial amid evolving geopolitical tensions in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.





The Kaveri engine's adaptation for Ghatak represents a breakthrough after decades of challenges in turbofan technology. The dry variant dispenses with afterburners to prioritise fuel efficiency and stealth, aligning with the UCAV's endurance-focused mission profile.





DRDO's iterative approach, evidenced by SWiFT's flight trials, has de-risked the full-scale prototype. Future enhancements may incorporate AI-driven autonomy, swarm tactics, and sensor fusion, positioning Ghatak as a cornerstone of India's next-generation airpower.





The program promises substantial benefits. Indigenous production of 60 units could generate thousands of high-skill jobs, stimulate ancillary industries, and save billions in foreign exchange compared to imports like the US MQ-9 Reaper.





Strategically, Ghatak addresses gaps in India's drone fleet, particularly for beyond-visual-range operations in denied environments. It will deter adversaries by complicating air defence calculations and enabling persistent ISR over critical chokepoints.





Clearance from higher authorities, including the Cabinet Committee on Security, is anticipated soon. Upon approval, the project could enter user trials within 18-24 months, accelerating induction by the early 2030s.





This development reinforces India's trajectory as a defence technology leader. By mastering stealth UCAVs, the country not only safeguards its skies but also exports innovation, potentially positioning Ghatak variants for global markets.





