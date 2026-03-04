



The Indian Navy has finalised a significant procurement contract valued at ₹2,182 crore (approximately $230 million) with Russia's JSC Rosoboronexport for advanced Shtil surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and associated missile holding frames.





This deal, signed on 3 March 2026 by the Ministry of Defence, forms part of broader contracts totalling ₹5,083 crore that also include Advanced Light Helicopters for the Coast Guard.





The Shtil-1 variant, already integrated into the Navy's Shivalik-class and Talwar-class frigates, employs a vertical launch system (VLS) capable of engaging threats up to 50-70 km away. These missiles, utilising the 9M317ME type, achieve speeds exceeding Mach 4 and can simultaneously track up to 12 targets, providing robust defence against aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, and even low-flying sea-skimming threats.





This acquisition addresses the need to replenish and upgrade missile stocks on frontline warships, enhancing layered air defence in high-threat maritime environments. The system's rapid-reaction, all-weather capabilities ensure improved survivability amid rising tensions in the Indian Ocean Region, where naval deployments by major powers have intensified.





JSC Rosoboronexport, a key arm of Russia's state defence export entity Rostec, has a longstanding partnership with India, exemplified by recent deliveries like the stealth frigate INS Tamal, which features 24 Shtil-1 cells alongside BrahMos missiles. The contract underscores mutual trust, despite ongoing US sanctions under CAATSA, which India has navigated through waivers and strategic autonomy in procurement.





Talwar-class frigates (three batches, with the latest featuring VLS Shtil) and Shivalik-class vessels currently rely on these systems, but ageing inventories necessitate this follow-on order to maintain operational readiness. Deliveries are anticipated within 18-30 months, aligning with typical Russian timelines for such naval munitions.





The move aligns with India's broader naval modernisation, balancing indigenous developments like VL-SRSAM with proven foreign systems for immediate capability gaps. It bolsters omnidirectional protection for carrier strike groups and surface action groups operating in contested waters, from the Arabian Sea to the South China Sea periphery.





Geopolitically, the deal reaffirms the India-Russia defence axis, which accounts for over 60% of India's military hardware, even as New Delhi diversifies with US, French, and Israeli platforms. Critics note potential integration challenges with evolving indigenous radars, but the Shtil's proven track record on Indian hulls mitigates risks.





Financially, the ₹2,182 crore outlay reflects competitive pricing, with each missile system configuration offering high firepower-to-cost efficiency compared to alternatives like Barak-8. This procurement will sustain production lines at Almaz-Antey, the missile's developer, while generating offset benefits for Indian industry.





In the context of regional threats, including Pakistan's evolving air-launched munitions and China's carrier-centric operations, the Shtil upgrade ensures the Navy's frigates can counter saturation attacks effectively. Enhanced rate of fire—one missile every two seconds—provides a decisive edge in multi-vector engagements.





This contract not only plugs critical voids in missile reserves but also signals India's pragmatic approach to maritime security, prioritising combat effectiveness over sanction sensitivities. As deliveries commence, integration trials on select frigates will pave the way for fleet-wide deployment by late 2027.





Agencies







