



Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, unveiled the 'Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military' on 10 March 2026 at South Block in New Delhi.





This pivotal document, crafted by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, charts a course for evolving the nation's armed forces into a modern, integrated, and technologically superior entity. It aligns seamlessly with India's ambition to emerge as a Viksit Bharat by the centenary of independence in 2047.





The blueprint meticulously addresses the shifting geostrategic landscape, technological disruptions, and security imperatives confronting the country. It prioritises strategic reforms, capability upgrades, and organisational restructuring to equip the military for multifaceted threats.





By fostering an integrated, multi-domain, and agile force, the vision ensures robust deterrence against adversaries and operational prowess across the entire spectrum of conflict.





Central to this transformation is the drive for jointness and synergy across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Enhanced coordination in planning, operations, and capability development will bridge traditional silos, enabling seamless joint operations. This emphasis on interoperability promises a unified response to complex, hybrid warfare scenarios prevalent in contemporary battlefields.





Innovation stands as a cornerstone, with the document advocating the infusion of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and hypersonics. A revamped training framework will instil adaptability, preparing personnel for future warfare characterised by speed, precision, and information dominance. These measures aim to cultivate a force resilient to disruptive changes in military paradigms.





Atmanirbharta in defence production emerges as a key thrust, urging the indigenisation of technologies tailored to India's unique security needs. By bolstering domestic manufacturing ecosystems, the vision seeks to reduce import dependencies, enhance operational self-reliance, and fuel economic growth through defence corridors and private sector partnerships. This aligns with broader national goals of technological sovereignty.





The roadmap employs a phased approach, delineating short-term, mid-term, and long-term milestones for capability accretion. Critical areas include advanced surveillance systems, next-generation platforms, and cyber-resilient infrastructures. Strategic alliances with like-minded nations will supplement indigenous efforts, ensuring access to global best practices without compromising autonomy.





Acknowledging the multifaceted nature of modern threats, the document calls for a whole-of-nation strategy. It integrates military might with diplomatic leverage, technological prowess, and economic resilience to safeguard expanding strategic interests. This holistic paradigm extends beyond kinetic operations to encompass space, cyber, and cognitive domains.





The release event witnessed the presence of top military brass, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh. Their attendance underscores the consensus on the vision's imperatives.





Thus, 'Defence Forces Vision 2047' aspires to position India's military as a globally benchmarked, combat-proven force by 2047.





Through relentless reforms and national resolve, it envisions a defence apparatus that not only secures borders but also amplifies India's stature on the world stage, underpinning a prosperous and secure Viksit Bharat.





PIB







