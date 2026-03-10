



Smiths, a leading industrial engineering company, under a new contract with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to provide advanced space-enabled components for high altitude ground test rigs.





Under the agreement, Smiths will provide specialised hose assemblies to the ISRO through Titeflex, part of the company’s Flex-Tek division.





A hose assembly is a flexible, reinforced tube with specially engineered fittings designed to safely carry liquids or gases under pressure, even in demanding environments. These products must perform reliably under extreme temperatures, pressures and vibration.





They are critical in ensuring that fuel, gases and other essential fluids move safely through complex systems. A failure in a hose assembly can jeopardise an entire test or mission, which is why reliability and quality are vital.





The ISRO, India’s national space agency, noted Titeflex’s proven reliability, consistent performance, responsive technical support, and the strength of the long standing relationship as key factors to awarding the contract.





This award builds on nearly three decade of partnership between Smiths and the ISRO, during which Smiths has supplied tens of thousands of components for geostationary broadcast satellites, Earth observation missions, deep space programmes, and all three Chandrayaan lunar missions.





Most recently, Smiths products, including critical fluid handling systems manufactured by Titeflex, were used in the Chandrayaan 3 mission, supporting the historic 2023 landing near the Moon’s South Pole.





Mike Stern, President of Flex Tek, Aerospace, said: “ISRO has long been a valued partner, and we are proud to continue supporting one of the world’s most ambitious and respected space programs. This is a testament to the trust ISRO places in our engineering expertise, but also to the strength of our decades long relationship. Our teams in India and around the world are committed to delivering mission critical solutions that enable ISRO’s bold exploration and development goals.”





Demonstrating the capability to perform in such demanding applications strengthens Flex Tek’s position for future ISRO missions, including human spaceflight initiatives and Mars mission simulation environments. The award creates a pathway to long term, high value opportunities as India continues to expand its rapidly growing space sector.





