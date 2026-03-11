India has extended a lifeline to Bangladesh amid a severe diesel shortage triggered by the escalating war in Iran. New Delhi dispatched 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Dhaka as part of the longstanding India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline agreement, underscoring strengthening bilateral ties during a regional energy crisis.





Bangladesh is grappling with acute shortages of petrol and diesel, stemming directly from disruptions in oil supplies caused by the conflict in Iran. The war has severely impacted global energy flows, leaving the neighbouring nation vulnerable and prompting urgent measures to avert economic fallout.





Sources confirm that the recent consignment forms part of an annual commitment under which India supplies 1,80,000 tons of diesel via the pipeline, operational since 2017. This fuel originates commercially from Assam's Numaligarh Refinery Limited, ensuring a steady trade channel between the two countries.





Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), highlighted the agreement's structure to ANI. He noted that at least 90,000 tons must be imported within the first six months of the year, with the 5,000-ton shipment marking an initial step toward fulfilling this quota.





Rahman expressed optimism that Bangladesh could secure the full six-month allocation within the next two months. Dhaka has already acknowledged receipt of the diesel and has formally requested additional supplies to bridge the widening gap in its energy needs.





Indian government sources indicate that New Delhi will evaluate Bangladesh's plea for an extra 5,000 tonnes based on domestic fuel availability and prevailing market dynamics. This cautious approach follows assurances from Indian ministers that the country faces no shortages despite global energy uncertainties.





The pipeline initiative, launched to foster energy security, has proven resilient. Yet, the current crisis tests its limits, as Bangladesh's request underscores the ripple effects of the Iran conflict on South Asian neighbours.





In response to the deepening energy crunch, Bangladesh has enacted stringent measures. Public and private universities shut down from Monday, while daily limits on fuel sales at stations aim to curb panic buying that erupted last week.





These steps reflect the gravity of the situation, with households and industries facing disruptions. The government's interventions seek to stabilise supplies, but sustained imports remain critical to averting broader economic strain.





The root of Bangladesh's woes lies in the intensifying US-Iran war, now in its 11th day. The United States announced the destruction of over a dozen Iranian mine-laying vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for 20 per cent of global oil shipments.





Iran has vowed to blockade oil exports from the region, declaring it will prevent even a single litre from reaching its adversaries. This escalation has sent shockwaves through energy markets, amplifying fears of prolonged supply interruptions.





US President Donald Trump warned of unprecedented military consequences should Iran persist with mining the strait. Although no confirmed explosives have been planted, the American military released footage of neutralised vessels to underscore its resolve.





Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth promised the most intense strikes to date, amid reports of US troop injuries. Iran, meanwhile, has rejected negotiations, issuing threats against Trump and launching fresh assaults on Israel and Gulf Arab states.





The conflict's tentacles extend far beyond the Middle East, disrupting oil routes vital to Asia. India's diversified sourcing from over 40 nations via alternate paths has insulated it somewhat, but neighbours like Bangladesh bear the brunt.





This episode highlights India's strategic role as a regional stabiliser. By honouring pipeline commitments and considering extra aid, New Delhi bolsters its image as a reliable partner, potentially deepening economic and diplomatic bonds with Dhaka.





As the Iran war persists, vigilance over energy corridors like the Strait of Hormuz will be paramount. For Bangladesh, swift additional supplies from India could prove pivotal in navigating the crisis, while global markets brace for further volatility.





