



India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has defended the decision to permit an Iranian naval vessel to dock at Kochi port, describing it as a humane gesture amid escalating tensions in the Indian Ocean.





Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on 7 March 2026, Jaishankar clarified that the move prioritised humanitarian considerations over geopolitical frictions.





The vessel in question, IRIS Lavan, had participated in the International Fleet Review and the multinational naval exercise MILAN 2026.





It encountered technical difficulties while operating in the region, prompting Iran to request permission for it to enter Indian waters. New Delhi approved the docking on 1 March, allowing the ship to berth at Kochi after a few days' sail.





Aboard IRIS Lavan were 183 crew members, including young cadets. They have since disembarked and are accommodated at nearby naval facilities in Kochi. Jaishankar recounted receiving the distress message around 28 February, emphasising the ship's proximity to Indian waters at the time.





The minister highlighted the rapidly changing security landscape. When the Iranian ships departed for the fleet review, the regional situation was markedly different. IRIS Lavan found itself 'caught on the wrong side of events', compounded by its mechanical issues.





Jaishankar contrasted India's response with incidents involving other Iranian vessels. One sought refuge in Sri Lanka, which granted it; another, IRIS Dena, tragically did not survive. Reports indicate IRIS Dena was sunk by the United States in international waters south of Sri Lanka.





Following a distress call from IRIS Dena to Colombo's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, the Indian Navy swiftly intervened. It deployed a long-range maritime patrol aircraft to aid Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations, underscoring India's commitment to maritime safety.





Jaishankar dismissed social media debates surrounding the docking, urging a grasp of Indian Ocean realities. He pointed to longstanding foreign military presences, such as the US base at Diego Garcia for five decades, forces in Djibouti since the early 2000s, and China's Hambantota facility.





The Indian Ocean, he noted, functions as an interconnected ecosystem undergoing recovery and rebuilding. Trade patterns, connectivity, and regional restoration demand collective effort. India has invested heavily in diplomacy over the past decade to support this process.





Building an 'Indian Ocean sentiment or identity' requires tangible resources, commitments, and projects, Jaishankar asserted. He remarked on the ocean's unique naming after a country—India—positioned at its centre. India's growth promises benefits for regional partners who collaborate closely.





The minister stressed that India's rise hinges on its own strengths, not others' missteps. Amid these dynamics, he drew attention to vulnerabilities in merchant shipping, where Indians form a substantial portion of global crews.





Attacks on cargo vessels frequently involve Indian seafarers, with recent fatalities highlighting the risks. Jaishankar called for greater national recognition of merchant mariners' interests and enhanced safeguards.





India's policy calculus also factors in the well-being of 9-10 million nationals in the Gulf. Economic and energy concerns interplay with these human elements, shaping a balanced approach to regional crises.





