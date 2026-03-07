



Ukraine is advancing its military aviation capabilities amid ongoing conflict, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcing preparations for prepayments on Saab Gripen and Dassault Rafale fighter jets. This development, reported by Ukrainian media on 5 March 2026, signals a potential shift towards bolstering Kyiv's air force with advanced Western platforms, according to a UNIAN report, .





Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is readying advance payments 'from the Ukrainian side' for these aircraft, as covered by UNIAN. The comment underscores Kyiv's commitment to acquiring modern fighters, even as it grapples with funding constraints and battlefield pressures.





Neither Sweden nor France has officially confirmed the prepayment details. However, prior public discussions on both Gripen and Rafale deals lend credibility to Zelenskyy's remarks, suggesting negotiations are progressing behind the scenes.





France and Ukraine formalised their intentions in November 2025 through a letter of intent for up to 100 Rafale jets. Presented as a political commitment rather than a binding contract, the agreement also encompasses air defence systems, munitions, and drones, reflecting a comprehensive support package.





On the Swedish front, talks have centred on a long-term acquisition of up to 150 Gripen E/F variants, alongside an interim option involving older Gripen C/D models. Sweden's 2024 aid package notably included Gripen-related spare parts, preserving the pathway for a potential transfer of C/D aircraft.





Zelenskyy highlighted a swift timeline, indicating that some Gripens could arrive before the end of 2026. This accelerated schedule aligns more closely with deliveries of refurbished Gripen C/D jets, given production timelines for new-build E/F models.





Sweden is methodically phasing out its Gripen C/D fleet in favour of the enhanced E/F version. Discussions on transferring surplus C/D aircraft to Ukraine have circulated for months, though efforts were temporarily sidelined to prioritise F-16 integration into Kyiv's forces.





The prepayment move comes as Ukraine seeks to diversify its fighter inventory beyond pledged F-16s from Denmark, the Netherlands, and others. Gripens and Rafales offer distinct advantages: the Gripen's agility and short-field performance suit dispersed operations, while the Rafale provides multirole versatility with proven combat credentials.





Financially, advance payments could unlock swift deliveries, but they strain Ukraine's war chest reliant on Western aid. Zelenskyy's proactive stance may pressure allies for matching funding, echoing patterns seen in artillery and ATACMS procurements.





Geopolitically, Sweden's involvement marks its deepening NATO-aligned commitment post-accession, while France balances support for Kyiv with export ambitions. Both nations stand to gain industrially, with potential offsets in maintenance and training contracts.





Challenges persist, including pilot training, infrastructure upgrades, and integration with existing systems. Ukraine's nascent F-16 operations highlight these hurdles, yet Gripen's simpler logistics—drawing from Saab's modular design—could ease the transition.





Rafale integration promises robust sensor fusion and beyond-visual-range capabilities, complementing Ukraine's evolving air defence network. Prepayments signal confidence in overcoming these obstacles through multinational backing.





As of March 2026, no firm contracts have materialised, but Zelenskyy's disclosure propels the narrative forward. It positions Ukraine as a determined buyer, potentially catalysing decisions in Stockholm and Paris ahead of NATO summits.





This aviation push integrates into broader Western pledges, including recent US approvals for long-range strikes. For Ukraine, securing Gripens and Rafales could tilt air superiority dynamics, enabling deeper strikes and enhanced territorial control.





