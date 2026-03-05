



The geopolitical landscape witnessed a significant moment of alignment as Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during his official visit to New Delhi, underscored the "utmost importance" of India securing a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.





Speaking at Hyderabad House alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President’s remarks highlighted a growing European consensus on the necessity of updating global governance structures to mirror contemporary realities rather than post-1945 dynamics.





President Stubb’s endorsement is rooted in the observation that the world is currently navigating a profound transition in the global order. He pointedly noted that India, alongside its partners in the Global South, is no longer merely a participant in international affairs but a primary architect that will determine the future direction of this evolving system.





This recognition of the Global South’s agency reflects a shift in Nordic foreign policy towards more inclusive multilateralism.





The bilateral discussions held on Thursday were not limited to institutional reforms but delved into the pressing security crises currently destabilising the international community. Stubb addressed the ongoing "war of aggression" in Ukraine, noting with gravity that the conflict has now persisted for four years.





He stressed that a lasting peace is a universal necessity, provided it is anchored firmly in the foundational principles of the United Nations and international law.





Parallel to the situation in Europe, the leaders examined the volatile state of West Asia. Both Finland and India expressed a shared concern over the human and economic costs of these prolonged conflicts.





President Stubb indicated that his upcoming address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 would serve as a platform to further advocate for a "division of labour and power" that accurately represents the current distribution of global influence, rather than sticking to outdated historical hierarchies.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, reinforcing the idea that the bond between India and Finland is built upon a mutual commitment to the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. In a world increasingly fragmented by kinetic warfare, the Prime Minister asserted that no modern issue can be truly resolved through military conflict alone.





His call for a swift end to hostilities in both Ukraine and West Asia was framed as a moral and practical imperative for the global community.





Beyond peace efforts, the two leaders identified the reform of global institutions as an "urgent" priority to address modern challenges such as climate change, economic instability, and the persistent threat of terrorism.





The joint briefing served as a testament to the strengthening ties between India and the European Union, with Finland acting as a bridge for deeper cooperation. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed shared commitment to rooting out terrorism in all its forms, ensuring that security and reform go hand in hand.





ANI







