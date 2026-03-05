



The escalating conflict in the Middle East presents immediate challenges to the Indian economy, though it is unlikely to undermine the nation's long-term growth trajectory, according to Nagesh Kumar, an external member of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee.





Kumar, speaking in an e-mailed interview with PTI, highlighted key short-term pressures stemming from the unrest. These include surging oil prices, disruptions to exports bound for the region, and potential declines in remittances from Indian workers abroad.





The conflict threatens the security of the substantial Indian diaspora in the Middle East, adding a human dimension to the economic risks. With US-Israel strikes intensifying the situation, oil prices have already begun to harden, exacerbating inflationary pressures in oil-import-dependent India.





In the immediate term, Kumar anticipates further escalation unless resolved swiftly, given the global stakes in the region. He expressed optimism that the crisis might de-escalate soon, averting prolonged disruptions.





To mitigate these vulnerabilities, Kumar advocates diversifying India's oil sourcing strategies. Recent openings in Venezuelan oil supplies offer a promising avenue, broadening import options beyond traditional Middle Eastern suppliers.





Should the crisis resolve quickly and sanctions on Iran be lifted, India could benefit from access to cheaper oil, turning a potential setback into an opportunity. This flexibility underscores the importance of adaptive energy policies.





Despite these geopolitical headwinds, Kumar maintains that India's inflation outlook remains favourable. Headline Consumer Price Index inflation stood at just 1.3 per cent in December 2025, with projections holding steady around 2.5 per cent for FY2026 under the updated data series.





This benign inflationary environment shows no signs of overheating, providing monetary policymakers with room to manoeuvre. Coupled with a strengthening growth outlook, it positions India to sustain a 'Goldilocks' scenario—neither too hot nor too cold—for an extended period.





However, the immediate-term challenges from the conflict could test this equilibrium. Coordinated fiscal and monetary policies will be essential to navigate these hurdles and propel GDP growth onto a higher path.





Kumar envisions India accelerating from its current circa-7 per cent growth rate to around 8 per cent. This ambition hinges on a revitalised manufacturing sector complementing the enduring dynamism of services.





Exports to the Middle East, a vital trade corridor, face disruptions that could dent merchandise outflows. Remittances, which hit record highs in recent years and fuel household consumption, risk contraction if expatriate incomes falter amid instability.





India's heavy reliance on imported crude—meeting over 85 per cent of its energy needs—amplifies the oil price shock. A sustained Brent crude rally above $80 per barrel could widen the current account deficit and strain forex reserves.





On the positive side, India's strategic reserves and forward purchasing contracts offer a buffer against volatility. Government interventions, such as releasing stockpiles or subsidising fuels, have historically softened such blows.





The RBI's proactive stance, including potential liquidity infusions, could stabilise financial markets. Kumar's call for policy coordination aligns with this, urging fiscal prudence alongside accommodative monetary measures.





Looking beyond the crisis, India's manufacturing push via initiatives like Production Linked Incentives (PLI) gains urgency. Enhancing domestic value chains in defence, electronics, and renewables could insulate growth from external shocks.





Service exports, led by IT and business processes, remain resilient, buoyed by global digital demand. This sectoral balance provides a foundation for the 8 per cent growth ambition Kumar outlines.





India's balanced diplomacy—maintaining ties with all Middle Eastern players—serves as a strategic asset. Quiet evacuations of citizens and humanitarian aid signal prudent crisis management.





While the Middle East flare-up demands vigilant short-term responses, India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain robust. With deft policymaking, the nation can emerge stronger, sustaining its ascent as a global economic powerhouse.





PTI







