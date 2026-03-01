



"The inauguration of Micron’s semiconductor facility marks a milestone in India’s journey towards technology leadership. India, long known for its software strength, is now firmly establishing its identity in the hardware sector as well. Today, India is rapidly becoming an integral part of the global semiconductor value chain. This century belongs to the AI revolution. If oil was the regulator of the last century, microchips will be the regulator of this century. India has just one message for investors around the world, India is ready, India is Reliable, India Delivers. The message has reached the world loud and clear: India is Capable, India is Competitive, India is Committed" said PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi, today inaugurated the Micron ATMP (Assembly, Test, Marking, and Packaging) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This landmark event, marking the commencement of commercial production, signifies a historic milestone in India’s journey toward global technology leadership.





The Prime Minister noted that after the world’s largest and most successful AI Summit, today we are witnessing another historic milestone. “While the AI Summit introduced the world to India’s AI prowess, today is a testament to India’s commitment to technology leadership”, PM Modi remarked.





The Prime Minister noted that while India was once primarily known for software and IT services, it is now rapidly strengthening its identity in the hardware sector. “Today, in Sanand, we see the dawn of a new future. The commencement of commercial production at Micron’s ATMP Facility is set to bolster India’s role in the global technology value chain”, PM Modi emphasised.





The Prime Minister highlighted the “New India” mindset, where the transition from policy to production is happening at unprecedented speed. The Prime Minister emphasised the project’s rapid progression, noting that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed in June 2023, followed by the groundbreaking in Sanand in September 2023. “By February 2024, machine installation in the pilot facility had begun, leading to the commencement of commercial production in February 2026”, PM Modi added.





PM Modi stated that India has significantly streamlined complex regulatory processes, successfully clearing Advanced Pricing Agreements (APAs) in just a few months. He noted that this same procedure typically takes between three and five years to complete, even in developed nations.





“When the intent is clear and the dedication is toward the nation’s rapid development, policies become transparent and decisions gain momentum,” the Prime Minister remarked.





The Prime Minister emphasized that this facility is a testament to the robust partnership between India and the USA, particularly in AI and chip technology. He mentioned that two of the world’s largest democracies, India and the USA are working continuously to secure the global supply chain, citing the Pax Silica agreement signed during the AI Summit as a key effort to make the supply chain for critical minerals more reliable.





Noting this century as the century of the AI Revolution, the Prime Minister called semiconductors a bridge to this change. Comparing historical shifts, PM Modi stated that if oil was the regulator of the 20th century, the micro-chip is the regulator of the 21st century. A tiny chip is the medium connecting the Industrial Revolution to the AI Revolution.





“With this vision, India decided to move forward aggressively in the semiconductor sector. Recall that when the world was struggling with the havoc of Covid, India announced its Semiconductor Mission. During the pandemic, when everything felt like it was falling apart, the seeds we planted with conviction are now growing and bearing fruit.” PM Modi highlighted.





The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to the semiconductor sector, noting that while 10 projects have been approved under the SEMICON India program, three more are set to begin production soon across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, and Punjab. “This ecosystem we are building is not limited to one region; it is Pan-India. New tech hubs for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ are being developed in every corner of the country. “ PM. Modi stated.





The Prime Minister noted that a semiconductor ecosystem is far more than just a factory; it is a multi-layered system comprising machine manufacturers, design engineers, research institutions, logistics networks, and skilled technicians. A chip is produced through the seamless coordination of all these elements. “India is focusing on the entire value chain.





In this year’s budget, we announced the ‘India Semiconductor Mission 2.0’ for this very purpose,” the PM stated. Highlighting the scale of the growth, PM Modi added, “As production increases, the demand for materials, components, and services within India will also grow. This is the greatest opportunity.”





Modi highlighted, “ A massive portion of India’s population is becoming first-time gadget users. Whether it is electronics, automobiles, or other technologies, demand is constantly rising. “Make in India” is now in full swing.” Stating the manifold growth in the production and exports of the electronics sector in the last 11 years, PM Modi pointed out that, “ For investors, both the domestic market and global opportunities stand ready.”





Drawing parallels to Sanand’s transformation into an automobile hub, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Micron facility would anchor a new semiconductor ecosystem. The plant will produce D-RAM and NAND solutions to power global data centres, AI applications, and mobile devices. He also lauded the facility for housing one of the world’s largest ATMP cleanrooms and its focus on environmental sustainability through minimized water consumption.





Praising the policies of the Gujarat government, PM Modi noted that the policies created for the semiconductor sector are now yielding results on the ground. The Prime Minister highlighted that Gujarat is advancing rapidly in technology. “Simplifying processes like approvals, land allotment, and utilities has strengthened investor confidence.





Dholera and Sanand are developing as the semiconductor clusters of Western India”, noted PM Modi. The Prime Minister further stated that industries related to the inputs required for the semiconductor sector, such as chemicals and petro-chemicals, along with skill centres and training initiatives, are being developed simultaneously.





The Prime Minister concluded with a powerful message to global investors, asserting, “India is ready. India is reliable. India delivers.” He assured global partners and investors of unwavering support from both the Central and State governments, marking this decade as a historic turning point for India’s technological trajectory. His address resonated globally with a clear, firm commitment: “India is Capable. India is Competitive. India is Committed.”





