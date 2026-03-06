



Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace has unveiled a ground breaking advancement in India's defence landscape with the successful testing of FWD YAMA, touted as the nation's first autonomous swarm interceptor tailored for counter-drone warfare, air defence, and Suppression of Enemy Air Defence missions.





This innovative platform addresses the escalating menace of low-cost drones, which have proven disruptive in recent global conflicts. By delivering precision aerial interception at a fraction of the expense of traditional missile systems, FWD YAMA promises to revolutionise threat neutralisation.





The company claims the interceptor operates at up to 100 times lower cost than conventional alternatives, with a projected per-unit price hovering around $10,000. This figure varies based on configuration and mission requirements, making it economically viable for large-scale deployments.





At its core, FWD YAMA harnesses artificial intelligence, swarm coordination algorithms, and precision-kill mechanisms to tackle a spectrum of aerial threats. These range from diminutive micro-drones to more substantial unmanned aerial systems, ensuring versatile application in modern battlefields.





The system's proprietary autonomy stack, developed in-house by Flying Wedge, underpins its operations. This software suite facilitates seamless integration across diverse aerial defence platforms, encompassing unmanned systems and precision-guided munitions.





Autonomous navigation, targeting, and engagement form the bedrock of FWD YAMA's architecture. Once radar or surveillance systems provide initial cueing, the interceptor takes over independently, detecting, classifying, prioritising, tracking, and neutralising threats without any human input.





Advanced sensor fusion drives its effectiveness. Radar-based cueing merges with multi-sensor data, electro-optical tracking, and vision-based terminal guidance to enable pinpoint interceptions, even amidst chaotic swarm scenarios.





Resilience defines FWD YAMA's design ethos. It thrives in GPS-denied environments and communication-contested zones, shrugging off electronic warfare tactics and signal jamming to maintain operational integrity.





Swarm capabilities elevate its strategic value. Multiple interceptors can deploy in coordinated fashion, distributing targets dynamically and executing cooperative engagements to overwhelm drone swarms efficiently.





Scalability extends to smaller threats, such as DJI Mini-class micro-drones, while accommodating larger UAVs. This adaptability positions FWD YAMA as a scalable bulwark against evolving aerial incursions.





Airborne integration further broadens its tactical footprint. Compatibility with Flying Wedge's Kaalabhairav UAV series allows ground-launched or air-launched operations, bolstering air-to-air defensive postures.





Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder and CEO of Flying Wedge, underscored the urgency of this innovation. Recent conflicts, he noted, reveal how inexpensive drones exact outsized tolls on legacy air defences, dictating that future victories hinge on superior anti-drone countermeasures.





FWD YAMA fills this critical void, Tejaskanda asserted. Engineered for scalability, economic sustainability, and robustness in hostile settings, it slashes interception costs dramatically—potentially 100-fold compared to missile systems—preserving high-value inventories during sustained drone assaults.





This development fortifies India's self-reliant defence posture. By countering proliferating aerial threats indigenously, it enhances sovereign capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions.





FWD YAMA forms a cornerstone of Flying Wedge's expansive ecosystem. This includes AI-powered combat platforms, unmanned combat aircraft, network-centric defence networks, and fully autonomous air combat technologies—all conceived, developed, and manufactured within India.





As drone warfare proliferates, such systems signal India's proactive pivot towards affordable, intelligent air defence solutions. Flying Wedge's milestone not only counters immediate threats but also lays groundwork for next-generation aerial dominance.





