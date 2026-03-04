



The Indian Air Force is poised to initiate a significant procurement process for 60 multi-role transport aircraft, a move intended to modernise its ageing tactical airlift capabilities.





This mega-deal has attracted global aerospace heavyweights, with Brazil's Embraer, the United States’ Lockheed Martin, and Russia’s Ilyushin emerging as the primary contenders for the lucrative contract.





The proposal is expected to reach the Defence Acquisition Council for formal clearance in the near future. This procurement follows a strategic "Make in India" framework, where only 20 per cent of the total fleet—approximately 12 aircraft—will be delivered in a ready-to-fly state. The remaining 80 per cent are slated for domestic production to bolster the local aerospace ecosystem.





A critical component of the tender is the requirement for over 60 per cent indigenous content in the locally manufactured units. To meet these stringent criteria, the international original equipment manufacturers have already begun solidifying partnerships with prominent Indian firms. These joint ventures are designed to ensure the transfer of technology and long-term maintenance support within Indian borders.





Brazil’s Embraer has formalised a partnership with Mahindra Defence to pitch its C-390 Millennium, a modern jet-powered transport aircraft. Meanwhile, the American giant Lockheed Martin is leveraging its long-standing relationship with TATA Advanced Systems. Lockheed's entry is bolstered by the fact that the Indian Air Force already successfully operates a fleet of 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.





Russia remains a traditional partner in Indian defence, with Ilyushin likely to collaborate with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This three-way competition highlights India’s diversified procurement strategy, balancing advanced Western technology with proven Russian platforms and emerging South American innovation.





The successful implementation of this programme will significantly enhance the logistical reach of the Indian Air Force while simultaneously advancing the nation's goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By shifting the bulk of production to Indian soil, the government aims to create high-tech jobs and reduce its long-term dependency on foreign spare parts and technical support.





ANI







