



The Defence Ministry of India is poised to advance procurement plans for 13 Russian Pantsir S-1 self-propelled air defence systems, awaiting formal proposals from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army.





These systems are designed to neutralise medium-range surface-to-air missiles, short-range rockets, and kamikaze drones, addressing critical gaps in India's layered air defence architecture.





This initiative gains urgency from evolving battlefield threats, particularly along India's borders where armed drones, loitering munitions, and low-flying cruise missiles have proliferated. Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that the ministry prioritises rapid integration to enhance protection for high-value assets.





Of the 13 units, the IAF plans to acquire 10 Pantsir systems specifically to safeguard its fleet of S-400 Triumf long-range air defence regiments. India ultimately intends to induct 10 such S-400 squadrons, making dedicated point defence for these assets imperative against precision-guided threats.





The Indian Army seeks three Pantsir systems to counter a spectrum of tactical threats on forward borders, including cruise missiles, attack helicopters, loitering ammunition, armed drones, rockets, and short-range missiles. This aligns with the Army's push for mobile, short-range air defences to secure tactical battlefields.





Unlike traditional procurement routes, the Pantsir acquisition will blend outright purchase with indigenous manufacturing. An initial batch will be procured directly from Russia under the fast-track procedure to meet immediate operational needs, bypassing protracted tender processes.





Subsequent systems will be produced in India by private sector firms, leveraging technology transfer where feasible. This hybrid approach underscores India's 'Make in India' doctrine while expediting delivery amid pressing security timelines.





The Pantsir S-1, known as SA-22 Greyhound in NATO parlance, combines a tracked chassis with twin 30mm cannons and up to 12 surface-to-air missiles in vertical launch containers. Its multi-layered engagement envelope—ranging from guns effective up to 4 km to missiles reaching 20 km—makes it versatile against subsonic cruise missiles, UAVs, and precision-guided munitions.





Electro-optical and radar seekers enable all-weather operation, with a track-while-scan capability that supports salvo firing against saturation attacks. The system's mobility, with speeds up to 90 km/h, suits India's diverse terrains from high-altitude Himalayan frontiers to western desert sectors.





This procurement dovetails with recent Indo-Russian defence pacts, including the S-400 deal finalised in 2018 despite US CAATSA sanctions threats. Pantsir's selection builds on proven interoperability, as Russia has integrated it within its own S-400 networks for comprehensive coverage.





India's air defence modernisation faces multifaceted challenges. Chinese incursions along the LAC have highlighted vulnerabilities to drone swarms and loitering munitions, as seen in Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine conflicts where Pantsir has demonstrated efficacy against Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAVs.





Pakistan's acquisition of Chinese HQ-9 systems and Turkish drones further necessitates robust countermeasures. The Army's existing Akash SAMs provide medium-range cover, but gaps persist in very short-range, gun-missile hybrids like Pantsir.





Private sector involvement signals a shift from DRDO-dominated indigenisation. Firms such as Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Forge, or L&T could lead local production, potentially incorporating Indian electronics for reduced import dependency and customisation.





Fast-track procurement, enabled under Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, allows emergency buys up to ₹300 crore without competitive bidding. For Pantsir, estimated at $15-20 million per unit, this route ensures delivery within months, critical as border tensions linger post-Galwan.





Strategically, Pantsir fortifies India's Integrated Air Defence System (IADS). Protecting S-400s extends their survivability against SEAD missions, while Army units enable 'shoot-and-scoot' tactics against artillery rockets like China's WS-2.





This planned procurement reflects broader trends in global air defence evolution, where hybrid gun-missile systems counter asymmetric threats from non-state actors and peer adversaries alike. India's order positions it ahead in adapting to drone-dominated warfare.





Critics may question reliance on Russian imports amid diversification pushes towards France (Rafale, Scorpene) and the US (Apache, Chinooks). Yet, Pantsir's combat-proven record—over 100 Ukrainian drones downed in Syria—tips the balance for urgent needs.





As proposals from Services reach South Block, approvals could unlock funds from the ₹6.2 lakh crore defence budget for 2026-27. Successful execution would mark another milestone in India's self-reliant defence posture, blending import speed with domestic manufacturing prowess.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







