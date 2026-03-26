



The Ministry of External Affairs has officially detailed India's intensive diplomatic efforts to address the rapidly deteriorating security situation in West Asia. During a high-level briefing on Monday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in consistent contact with several global leaders. These discussions are aimed at de-escalating the severe tensions that have gripped the region since the end of February.





A primary focus of this diplomatic push was a significant conversation between Prime Minister Modi and the President of Iran over the past weekend. While the exchange included traditional greetings for Eid and Nowruz, the core of the dialogue centred on the urgent need for peace.





The Prime Minister expressed a firm hope that the festive season might serve as a catalyst for restoring stability and prosperity to a region currently on the brink of wider conflict.





India has expressed profound concern regarding recent military strikes that have moved beyond combatant zones to target non-combatant areas. During his deliberations, the Prime Minister specifically condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure. New Delhi views these strikes as a double threat, as they not only undermine regional security but also pose a direct risk to the integrity of global supply chains.





The economic implications of the maritime standoff in the Persian Gulf remain a top priority for the Indian government. With drone and missile strikes increasingly targeting energy facilities, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s firm stance on the necessity of safeguarding freedom of navigation. He emphasised that keeping international shipping lanes open and secure is non-negotiable for global commerce and energy security.





Beyond geopolitical and economic strategy, the welfare of the vast Indian diaspora residing in West Asia continues to be a central pillar of India's foreign policy.





The MEA spokesperson noted that the Prime Minister specifically expressed his appreciation for Iran’s ongoing support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals living within its borders during this volatile period.





The conflict has now reached a perilous juncture following weeks of retaliatory operations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.





With the strategic Strait of Hormuz facing the threat of potential closure, the international community is on high alert. India’s active engagement reflects the gravity of the situation, as a full-scale regional war could lead to a catastrophic disruption of global fuel security and long-term instability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







