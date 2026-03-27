



The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to a robust bilateral relationship with India, with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby describing the bond as one rooted in "deep respect."





Concluding a significant three-day visit to New Delhi, Colby emphasised that the US views India not merely as a partner, but as a continental-scale republic whose strategic decisions will be a primary driver in shaping the future of the international landscape. This visit marks a pivotal moment in operationalising the 2026 National Defence Strategy.





During his stay, Colby engaged in high-level deliberations with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. A central pillar of the visit was the co-chairing of the 18th Defence Policy Group meeting alongside Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





These sessions were designed to build upon the Framework for the India-US Major Defence Partnership, a landmark agreement signed in late 2025 by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





The discussions focused on several critical pillars of cooperation, including enhanced operational coordination, increased information sharing, and a more integrated approach to regional and global security.





Both nations expressed a shared interest in ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains an area where no single power can exert dominance. Colby noted that India is expected to play a central role in maintaining a favourable balance of power within the region.





Addressing the Ananta Centre, the Under Secretary acknowledged that while the two nations may differ in geography and historical context, they are united by a fundamental conviction. This shared belief holds that the future of Asia must be determined by sovereign nations capable of charting their own independent courses. This sentiment underscores a mutual desire to protect national autonomy against external pressures.





Significant progress was also made on tangible defence acquisitions. The two sides discussed India’s plans to procure six additional P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft to bolster maritime surveillance.





Furthermore, India is moving toward a deal for Javelin anti-tank guided missiles via an emergency procurement route. Discussions also touched upon the ₹300 crore agreement for Excalibur precision-guided artillery ammunition, highlighting the growing technical integration of the two militaries.





The visit served to further the goals established by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi during their joint statement in February 2025.





By focusing on defence industrial, science, and technology cooperation, the visit aimed to move beyond diplomatic rhetoric into the practical implementation of high-level agreements. This trajectory suggests a long-term alignment of interests intended to provide stability across South and Central Asia.





ANI







