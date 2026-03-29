



India has intensified its vigilance over maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in West Asia, with sources indicating that additional merchant vessels laden with petroleum products are set to follow existing shipments bound for the country.





Two more merchant vessels carrying essential petroleum products for India are currently transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global chokepoint. Indian Navy warships remain on standby to extend support if required, according to sources cited by ANI.





Further vessels are anticipated to traverse the strait in the coming days, underscoring New Delhi's heavy reliance on uninterrupted energy supplies from the Gulf region.





This development follows a joint inter-ministerial briefing where Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, outlined the government's proactive monitoring efforts.





Sinha confirmed close coordination with stakeholders, emphasising that no incidents involving Indian-flagged ships or seafarers have been reported in the Gulf over the past 24 hours. All personnel remain safe.





In the Persian Gulf, 20 ships flying the Indian tricolour are operational, accommodating approximately 540 Indian crew members, all accounted for and secure.





The Directorate General of Shipping has ramped up its response mechanisms, with its 24-hour communication centre fielding 98 calls and 335 emails in the last day alone, addressing every query promptly.





India's stance remains firm: on Friday, it reiterated an urgent appeal for the preservation of safe and uninterrupted maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.





This call highlights the imperative to uphold international law amid the deteriorating security landscape in West Asia, where disruptions could imperil global energy flows.





The government is maintaining a watchful eye on regional volatilities to safeguard national energy interests, which are predominantly met through imports via this vital waterway.





During the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal affirmed New Delhi's ongoing coordination with international partners to foster stability.





"We are closely following all developments in West Asia," Jaiswal stated. "We continue to call for ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of priority."





In a key update, Jaiswal disclosed that four vessels transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) destined for India have successfully navigated the strait without incident.





This success alleviates immediate concerns but does little to quell broader anxieties over potential disruptions, given the strait's role in ferrying about 20 per cent of the world's oil trade.





India, as the world's third-largest oil importer, sources over 80 per cent of its crude requirements from the Gulf, rendering the Hormuz corridor indispensable to its energy security.





Any blockade or escalation could trigger sharp spikes in global oil prices, exacerbating inflationary pressures and straining India's economy, already navigating post-pandemic recovery.





The Indian Navy's deployment of warships signals a robust defensive posture, complementing diplomatic overtures to de-escalate tensions involving regional powers.





New Delhi's balanced approach—blending military readiness with multilateral engagement—reflects its strategic calculus in a volatile neighbourhood.





Simultaneously, domestic measures are underway to diversify energy imports and bolster strategic reserves, though these offer only partial mitigation against acute disruptions.





The situation evokes memories of past Hormuz tensions, such as the 2019 tanker attacks, which briefly rattled markets and prompted heightened naval patrols.





As more petroleum-laden ships prepare to enter the strait, India's dual-track strategy of deterrence and diplomacy will be tested, with implications rippling across its defence and economic postures.





ANI







