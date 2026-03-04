



India is advancing its indigenous Sheshnaag-150 suicide drone amid a global surge in low-cost, high-impact unmanned systems, drawing lessons from Iran's Shahed-136 and the United States' LUCAS variants, reported Shiv Aroor of NDTV.





Bangalore-based NewSpace Research Technologies (NRT) leads the development of this long-range swarming attack drone, which achieved its first flight a year ago. The programme has gained urgency following Operation Sindoor, where NRT's drones proved effective on the front lines against Pakistan's saturation tactics.





Pakistan deployed hundreds of inexpensive drones during the operation, aiming to overwhelm Indian air defences, deplete resources, and map positions by provoking responses. Most were neutralised swiftly, yet the tactic signalled a doctrinal pivot towards asymmetric drone warfare.





In contrast, India's smaller fleet of precision attack drones and loitering munitions struck high-value targets, crippling enemy radars and air defences. This enabled the Indian Air Force to dominate the skies, underscoring the value of smart, indigenous systems over sheer numbers.





The Middle East conflict amplifies these lessons, with Shahed-136 drones saturating defences and hitting strategic assets at minimal cost. The US LUCAS, inspired by Shahed designs, integrates Starlink for resilient guidance, proving that affordable, autonomous swarms can outmatch costly conventional weapons.





Sheshnaag-150 mirrors this ethos, boasting over 1,000 km range and five-plus hours endurance for loitering, surveillance, and strikes. It carries 25-40 kg warheads, ideal for damaging infrastructure, vehicles, or personnel in coordinated swarm operations. Autonomy defines its edge: the drone identifies, tracks, and engages targets with little human input, thriving in jammed environments.





NRT's proprietary 'mother-code' forms the core innovation, enabling resilient swarming, self-refreshing algorithms, and adaptive attack planning. Unlike simpler airframes, this software turns basic drones into intelligent networks that communicate and evolve mid-mission. Sheshnaag advances beyond LUCAS by incorporating visual navigation, bypassing GNSS denial through image-based positioning.





Operation Sindoor tested these concepts, as Pakistan's drone barrages failed against layered Indian countermeasures. India's response highlighted quality over quantity, with drones neutralising threats before they inflicted damage. Echoing Ukraine and Operation Epic Fury, these events confirm drones as pivotal in modern South Asian conflicts. For India, facing neighbours with growing UAV fleets, Sheshnaag addresses gaps in long-range, massed strike capabilities.





Development progresses quietly but steadily, with testing accelerated post-Sindoor to meet operational demands. NRT's Bangalore roots align with India's push for private-sector innovation in defence, reducing import reliance.





The drone's swarm potential overwhelms defences via saturation, mimicking Shahed tactics but with superior autonomy. Endurance allows persistent overwatch, shifting from one-off strikes to integrated reconnaissance-attack cycles.





Warhead flexibility suits diverse missions, from precision hits on command posts to area denial against armoured columns. Integration with Indian systems like Akashteer promises seamless swarm control from ground stations.





Visual navigation ensures functionality in GPS-spoofed zones, critical against Chinese or Pakistani electronic warfare. The mother-code's modularity supports variants, including shorter-range siblings for tactical roles.





Cost-effectiveness remains key: Sheshnaag aims for Shahed-like affordability, enabling production at scale. This counters Pakistan's Chinese-supplied swarms and hedges against regional escalation. Doctrinal shifts within Indian forces now prioritise drone-centric warfare, per Sindoor's success. Procurement pathways may fast-track Sheshnaag via emergency powers, akin to other indigenous munitions.





NRT's track record, including front-line deployments, builds confidence in its maturity. Global parallels abound: Ukraine's drone innovations devastated Russian logistics, much like India's strikes in Sindoor. Iran's export of Shahed clones to proxies demonstrates proliferation risks India must pre-empt. US adaptations via LUCAS show even superpowers embrace low-cost attrition warfare.





Sheshnaag positions India as a contender in this domain, exporting potential to allies like Vietnam or Armenia. Challenges persist: scaling production, hardening against countermeasures, and ensuring supply chain resilience.





Yet, with DRDO synergies and private agility, Sheshnaag nears frontline readiness. Operation Sindoor proved the concept; full maturation could redefine India's aerial deterrence. As drone wars evolve, India's homegrown answer quietly prepares to strike.





