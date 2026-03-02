



India and Canada have taken a significant step forward in their bilateral relations with the announcement of a new Defence Dialogue during a high-level meeting in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the declaration on Monday, 2 March 2026, in the presence of visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This development underscores a maturing partnership amid shared strategic interests.





The announcements followed productive talks between the two leaders at Hyderabad House. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged to broaden cooperation across key sectors.





These included agreements on critical mineral cooperation, renewable energy promotion, and cultural ties, signed by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





PM Modi highlighted the deepening trust in defence and security as a hallmark of the relationship. He stated that both nations would enhance defence industries, maritime domain awareness, and military exchanges. The establishment of the India-Canada Defence Dialogue marks a formal mechanism to advance these goals.





People-to-people connections remain the bedrock of India-Canada ties, according to PM Modi. To bolster these, decisions were made on educational collaborations, particularly in artificial intelligence, healthcare, agriculture, and innovation. Canadian universities have agreed to open a campus in India, fostering greater academic exchange.





Cultural inclusivity received attention, with an MoU aimed at strengthening bonds between indigenous and tribal communities. PM Modi also welcomed the Indian Ocean Rim Association's interest in making Canada a Dialogue Partner, adding depth to maritime partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.





Global security challenges, including terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, were flagged as common threats. PM Modi emphasised the need for close collaboration to promote peace and stability. He reiterated India's steadfast call for dialogue and diplomacy amid worldwide tensions.





The situation in West Asia drew particular concern, with PM Modi advocating resolution through peaceful means. India remains committed to safeguarding its citizens in the region and will work with international partners, including Canada, to ensure their security.





A long-term uranium supply agreement was unveiled, alongside a target to elevate bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. These economic pledges signal robust momentum in commerce and resource sharing.





Energy cooperation forms a cornerstone of the new Strategic Energy Partnership, encompassing liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), uranium, solar power, and hydrogen. Additionally, the India-Canada Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence will be established in India to drive agricultural innovation.





Canada's statement positioned the country as a Pacific nation with vital stakes in Indo-Pacific security. Enhanced defence ties will focus on maritime security, bilateral naval activities, and interoperability to build resilience.





Security and law enforcement collaboration will target transnational issues like fentanyl precursors and organised crime networks. PM Carney affirmed Canada's resolve to counter transnational repression, building on prior discussions.





Economically, the leaders committed to finalising a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year. Chief negotiators met in New Delhi, approving the Terms of Reference to expedite negotiations.





Space sector ties are set to expand, with the Canadian Space Agency and ISRO agreeing on Earth observation projects. They will explore joint ventures in space exploration and quantum technologies, enhancing disaster resilience through space-based tools.





PM Carney's visit has injected fresh vigour into the multifaceted partnership. PM Modi expressed gratitude for Canada's commitment, hailing the outcomes as a milestone in mutual prosperity and security.





