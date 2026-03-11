



India has dramatically expanded its crude oil sourcing amid the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, as part of its escalating conflict with the United States and Israel.





The government has revealed that approximately 60 per cent of the nation's crude imports now traverse alternate corridors, a significant shift from the previous reliance on just 27 suppliers over the past decade.





This diversification strategy underscores New Delhi's proactive measures to safeguard energy security in the face of disrupted global shipping lanes. Sources indicate that procurement through non-Hormuz routes, which stood at 55 per cent earlier, has now surged to 70 per cent, reflecting swift adaptations in supply chains.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, handles about one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas shipments. Iranian attacks have effectively halted maritime traffic through this vital artery, with no immediate prospect of resumption, according to informed sources.





Government officials maintain constant communication with multiple nations to secure uninterrupted energy flows. This diplomatic outreach has enabled India to source oil from an impressive list of 40 countries, including Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Iraq, Israel, South Korea, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Togo, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Venezuela.





Russia remains a cornerstone supplier, with India procuring 0.04 million barrels per day last month—equivalent to nearly 20 per cent of total imports. This steady Russian lifeline has helped mitigate the blockade's immediate impacts.





A temporary crisis in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies following the Hormuz closure has been resolved, sources confirmed. LPG production has increased by 10 per cent, with refineries operating at full capacity to stabilise domestic availability.





Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, reassured the Rajya Sabha on Monday of India's robust storage buffers. The nation's total storage capacity for crude oil and petroleum products stands at 74 days, providing a substantial cushion against disruptions.





This includes Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) totalling 5.33 million metric tonnes (MMT), sufficient for about 9.5 days of crude requirements during short-term shocks like geopolitical flare-ups. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) supplement this with facilities covering 64.5 days of storage.





The blockade's origins trace back to heightened tensions, with Iranian forces targeting vessels in retaliation for US and Israeli actions. This has forced global energy markets into uncharted territory, amplifying risks to supply chains worldwide.





India's pivot to 40 suppliers demonstrates strategic foresight, blending traditional Middle Eastern partners like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE with emerging sources across Africa, Latin America, and beyond. Such breadth reduces vulnerability to any single region's instability.





Russia's role has grown pivotal since the Ukraine conflict, positioning it as India's top oil provider. Discounts on Russian crude have further incentivised this partnership, helping keep import costs manageable despite global volatility.





Domestic refining capacity, now humming at peak levels, plays a critical part in this resilience. Recent upgrades ensure that alternative crudes can be processed efficiently, minimising disruptions to fuel production for transport, industry, and households.





On the international front, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Tuesday via Truth Social. He vowed that any Iranian move to impede Hormuz oil flows would provoke a US response "twenty times harder" than prior strikes, escalating the rhetoric.





Trump's statement underscores Washington's commitment to keeping sea lanes open, potentially drawing in naval assets to challenge the blockade. For India, this adds another layer of uncertainty, as prolonged conflict could ripple through even diversified supplies.





The blockade has spurred price fluctuations, though India's stockpiles and supplier network have so far prevented panic buying or shortages. Retail fuel prices remain stable, a testament to coordinated government interventions.





Long-term, this crisis accelerates India's push for energy independence. Initiatives like the SPR expansion and investments in domestic exploration aim to shrink import dependence, currently hovering around 85 per cent of total needs.





Biofuel blending targets and electric vehicle adoption further bolster this agenda, reducing oil's dominance in the energy mix. Yet, the Hormuz impasse highlights the fragility of seaborne trade in an era of hybrid warfare.





Analysts note that alternate routes—via the Cape of Good Hope, Pacific lanes, or even Arctic passages—increase shipping times and costs by 20-30 per cent. India's tanker fleet expansions and chartering deals are addressing these logistics hurdles.





New Delhi walks a tightrope, balancing ties with Russia, the US, Israel, and Gulf states. Quiet diplomacy has yielded results, securing waivers and preferential terms from key suppliers.





A recent LPG scare, linked to initial refinery slowdowns, was swiftly contained through ramped-up output and imports from non-blockaded ports. This episode exposed vulnerabilities in downstream products but affirmed the system's adaptability.





As the Iran-US-Israel triad simmers, India's model of supplier diversification offers lessons for other import-dependent economies like China and Japan. Rapid scaling to 40 nations in mere months showcases logistical prowess.





Storage metrics provide cold comfort: 74 days covers about two-and-a-half months, ample for tactical responses but testing limits in a drawn-out blockade. Plans for additional SPR sites in Odisha and Padur signal forward-thinking.





Trump's "twenty times harder" threat could precipitate escalation, perhaps involving carrier strike groups or precision strikes on Iranian ports. India monitors this closely, given its stakes in regional stability.





Ultimately, this saga reinforces the primacy of energy security in grand strategy. India's nimble response—blending stockpiles, diplomacy, and diversification—positions it to weather the storm, even as global markets brace for aftershocks.





