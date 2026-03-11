



Satellite imagery has exposed the failure of Pakistan Air Force attempts to salvage a vital command and control centre at Murid Air Base near Chakwal. A recent image from 28 February, analysed by Vantor and reported by NDTV, reveals that repair work has collapsed entirely.





The central section of the struck building, initially draped in tarpaulins, now displays jagged pinkish-red rubble and bare earth. This points to deliberate demolition or structural failure, rather than any successful restoration. Nearly ten months on from the May 2025 strike, the long-term devastation persists.





Satellite imagery expert Damien Symon confirms the structure's total demolition. He notes that the strike's effects penetrated deep into the building's core, roughly 35 by 30 metres in size. Pakistan's choice to raze the site underscores irreparable damage, rendering repairs impossible and the facility hazardous.









Murid formed one of ten Pakistani airbases targeted by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor. The raids unfolded between 2 am and 5 am on 10 May 2025, mere hours before Pakistan signalled a ceasefire. This timing amplified the operation's strategic pressure.





The facility in question likely functioned as a command-and-control hub for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) within the base's sprawling complex. Indian strikes also hit a suspected underground installation nearby, compounding the base's losses.





Earlier NDTV analysis pinpointed a 3-metre-wide crater from a munition impact, just 30 metres from one of two entrances to this underground site. The precision suggests deliberate targeting of hardened infrastructure.





Post-strike imagery from 10 May 2025 captures the immediate aftermath at Murid's central buildings. Localised roof breaches with inward collapse dominate the damage profile, hallmarks of penetrator munitions rather than broad blast effects.





Such patterns align with weapons engineered to punch through reinforced concrete roofs before detonating internally. This maximises harm to shielded assets like command nodes, scattering shrapnel and blast waves through vital interiors.





Though the Indian Air Force has disclosed no specifics on munitions, the strike's reach—far from the Line of Control and international border—hints at SCALP air-to-surface missiles. Launched from IAF Rafale jets within Indian airspace, SCALP offers stand-off precision.





SCALP variants feature a tandem penetrator warhead totalling around 450 kg. A precursor shaped charge first erodes outer defences like concrete, forging an entry path. The main charge then follows, burrowing deeper to explode and amplify destruction.





By 2 June 2025, three weeks post-strike, green tarpaulins cloaked portions of the ruined central building. This marked early clean-up and assessment phases, yet no substantial reconstruction appeared.





December 2025 imagery showed escalation in remedial efforts. Vast red tarpaulins and construction mesh enveloped the site fully, signalling ongoing repairs. Still, no enduring roof or framework emerged, betraying sluggish headway.





The latest February image dashes any optimism. Rubble now dominates where tarps once hid flaws, confirming demolition. Pakistan's air force appears to have conceded defeat against the strike's enduring toll.





This outcome at Murid exemplifies Operation Sindoor's precision and potency. By crippling UAV operations and underground assets, India disrupted Pakistan's aerial reconnaissance and response capabilities at a pivotal moment.





The base's demise, nearly a year later, highlights challenges in restoring high-value military infrastructure under precision attack. Penetrator munitions evidently outpaced Pakistan's recovery, forcing a full rebuild elsewhere.





Broader implications linger for regional air power dynamics. Murid's loss weakens Pakistan's command network in Punjab province, near key strategic routes. India's Rafale-SCERP integration, if confirmed, signals advancing stand-off strike prowess.





As tensions simmer post-ceasefire, such satellite revelations underscore Operation Sindoor's lasting strategic dividend. Pakistan's demolition at Murid serves as a stark reminder of the costs incurred in the 2025 escalation.





NDTV







