



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) following their remarkable triumph in the recent national elections. In separate telephone conversations, he spoke with Rabi Lamichhane, the party's Chairman, and Balendra Shah, a senior leader, praising their electoral victories and the RSP's dominant performance.





The RSP has surged ahead in the vote count for Nepal's House of Representatives, securing a commanding position in both the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) and Proportional Representation (PR) categories. As counting progressed into its final stages, the party had clinched 124 FPTP seats and maintained a lead in one additional constituency, positioning it for an unprecedented majority.





Under Nepal's electoral system, the 275-member House requires 184 seats for a two-thirds majority. Projections indicate the RSP could amass around 185 seats, including approximately 60 from the PR category where it has captured nearly 50 per cent of the votes counted so far. This would mark a seismic shift in the country's political landscape.





Traditional powerhouses have lagged far behind. The Nepali Congress has won 17 FPTP seats and leads in one more, while the CPN-UML has secured eight seats with one lead. The Nepali Communist Party trails with seven seats, and smaller parties like the Shram Sanskriti Party (three seats) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (one seat) have minimal gains. Independent candidate Mahabir Pun also secured a seat.





The elections, held on 5 March, saw voters selecting 165 FPTP candidates and allocating votes for 110 PR seats. Only parties surpassing 3 per cent of PR votes qualify for proportional allocation, with RSP, Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, NCP, and RPP on track to meet this threshold based on current trends.





In his X post, Modi conveyed best wishes for the formation of Nepal's new government and reaffirmed India's commitment to collaborate with the incoming leadership. He expressed optimism that joint efforts would elevate India-Nepal relations to new heights, fostering mutual prosperity, progress, and well-being.





This development underscores the RSP's rapid ascent since its founding in 2022, capitalising on public disillusionment with established parties amid issues like corruption and economic stagnation. Lamichhane, a former journalist and television host, and Shah, the youthful mayor of Kathmandu, have energised a youth-led movement promising transparency and reform.





For India, the RSP's victory presents both opportunities and challenges in bilateral relations. Nepal remains a key neighbour under India's strategic sphere, with deep cultural, economic, and security ties. Modi's prompt outreach signals New Delhi's intent to build bridges early, potentially countering influences from China, which has expanded infrastructure investments in Nepal.





The RSP's manifesto emphasises good governance, anti-corruption measures, and economic self-reliance, aligning in parts with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. However, its independent streak on foreign policy could test traditional dynamics, particularly regarding border disputes like Kalapani and trade dependencies.





As the PR count finalises, the RSP's projected dominance could enable swift government formation, bypassing coalition complexities that have plagued Nepal's politics. Modi's engagement highlights India's proactive diplomacy, aiming to ensure stability in a nation critical to regional security amid Himalayan geopolitics.





This electoral outcome may reshape South Asian alliances, with implications for cross-border connectivity projects like hydropower and railways. India's support for Nepal's progress could strengthen people-to-people bonds, while vigilance on strategic balances remains essential.





ANI







