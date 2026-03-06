



The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that approximately 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets executed a precision strike on an underground military bunker situated beneath a leadership compound in Tehran.





This facility, once associated with the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had reportedly been repurposed by surviving senior officials in the wake of his death and that of other key figures last week.





In an official statement posted on X, the IDF confirmed the bunker's complete dismantlement. Accompanying visuals released by the military showcased the operation's scale, highlighting the jets' ingress into Iranian airspace and the subsequent impact on the fortified target.





The post succinctly declared: "~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei's underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime's leadership compound in Tehran."





This audacious raid forms part of a rapidly intensifying cycle of retaliation in West Asia, triggered by a joint US-Israel military operation on 28 February. That strike, conducted on Iranian soil, eliminated Khamenei alongside several high-ranking commanders, shattering the upper echelons of Iran's leadership and prompting vows of vengeance from Tehran.





Iran's response was swift and multifaceted. Waves of drones and ballistic missiles were unleashed across multiple Arab states, zeroing in on American military installations and Israeli strategic assets. Targets included forward bases housing US troops, with reports of intercepted salvos raining down on key regional hubs.





Israel, undeterred, has pressed its offensive. Continuous airstrikes have hammered Tehran, while operations have expanded into Lebanon, where Hezbollah positions—long a proxy spearhead for Iranian influence—face relentless pressure. This broadening front risks drawing in additional actors, further destabilising the volatile Levant.





Earlier on Friday, Qatar's Ministry of Defence revealed that its Emiri Air Defence Forces successfully neutralised a drone aimed at Al-Udeid Air Base. This sprawling facility serves as the nerve centre for US Central Command (CENTCOM), hosting thousands of personnel and advanced surveillance assets critical to regional operations.





The interception underscores the rippling threat of Iran's retaliatory campaign, which has spilled beyond direct adversaries into neutral Gulf territories. Qatari forces reported no casualties or damage, affirming the drone's failure to breach perimeter defences.





Compounding the human tragedy, Reuters cited US military investigators probing a devastating strike last Saturday on Minab Girls' Primary School in Iran's Hormozgan province. The attack claimed over 160 young lives and wounded another 100, sparking outrage across the Islamic Republic.





Preliminary assessments by two US officials suggest American munitions may have been responsible, though the inquiry remains inconclusive. Details on the ordnance type, strike origin, and any errant targeting remain under wraps, with investigators urging caution against premature judgements.





This potential friendly-fire incident—if confirmed—could erode US credibility among allies and intensify anti-Western sentiment in Iran. It arrives amid broader scrutiny of coalition airstrikes, where collateral damage has already fuelled propaganda narratives from Tehran.





The Tehran bunker strike represents Israel's most direct challenge yet to Iran's command-and-control infrastructure. By neutralising a hardened shelter beneath the regime's political heart, the IDF signals its reach extends even to the most protected sanctums, potentially disrupting residual leadership coordination.





Iranian state media has yet to confirm the bunker's fate, but unverified reports speak of seismic activity and emergency evacuations near the compound. The loss of this asset exacerbates Tehran's post-Khamenei disarray, where succession struggles and decapitated chains of command hinder effective counter strikes.





Regionally, the conflict's expansion alarms Gulf monarchies and Sunni powers. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, historically wary of Iranian adventurism, have bolstered air defences while quietly supporting anti-Hezbollah efforts. Egypt and Jordan, meanwhile, brace for spill over refugee flows and terror risks.





For the US, the stakes are existential. With CENTCOM's Al-Udeid under threat and possible school strike blowback, Washington faces pressure to recalibrate its Israel-backed posture. President Biden's administration has reaffirmed ironclad commitments but hinted at diplomatic off-ramps via Oman and Qatar.





As night falls over West Asia, the skies remain contested. Iranian missile batteries reload, Israeli F-35s prowl, and US carriers steam closer. Without swift de-escalation, this shadow war threatens full conflagration, redrawing maps and alliances in fire.





ANI







