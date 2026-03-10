



India’s External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, held a detailed conversation with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating situation in West Asia.





The interaction, conducted over phone on Monday, comes at a time when tensions in the broader Gulf and Middle Eastern region have raised serious concerns over maritime security, energy supplies, and the stability of global markets.





Both New Delhi and Rome view the evolving crisis not simply as a regional flashpoint but as a development with direct implications for their national interests, including the safety of their citizens and the smooth functioning of critical trade routes.





In his post on X, Jaishankar underlined the importance of the engagement, stating that he appreciated the conversation with Tajani and that the two ministers had discussed the situation in West Asia. While his remarks were characteristically succinct, they reflected India’s continued diplomatic outreach to key partners in Europe as it seeks to track, understand, and influence developments in a region central to its energy security. For India, which maintains extensive political, economic, and expatriate ties across the Gulf, any disruption in regional stability or maritime traffic has immediate strategic ramifications.





Providing more granular detail, Antonio Tajani used his own post on X to highlight that the talks focused on developments in the Gulf and the wider Middle East, with particular attention to the partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.





He described Europe and India as strategic partners whose interests converge on ensuring open and secure sea lanes. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s seaborne oil passes, represents a critical chokepoint; any impediment to traffic there threatens to disturb energy flows, raise transportation and insurance costs, and inject volatility into global energy prices.





Tajani warned that the partial blockade posed a serious risk to energy security and the economic stability of both European and Indian economies. For Europe, already working to diversify energy sources and routes in the aftermath of disruptions linked to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, instability in the Gulf adds another layer of vulnerability.





For India, which imports a large percentage of its crude oil from Gulf producers, sustained disruptions or heightened risk premiums would directly affect its import bill, domestic inflation management, and broader macroeconomic planning. Thus, both sides have strong incentives to seek de-escalation and stability.





The Italian Foreign Minister further noted that he and Jaishankar shared a strong concern over the strategic implications of the crisis and the need to ensure the protection of their citizens living and working in the affected region. India has one of the largest expatriate communities in the Gulf, whose remittances and economic contributions are substantial.





Italy too maintains business interests and a resident community across the area. In volatile environments, issues such as consular access, evacuation planning, and secure lines of communication become critical operational priorities, necessitating close coordination between like-minded partners.





Within this context, Tajani emphasised that Rome and New Delhi intend to coordinate their actions to promote an immediate de-escalation. The objectives articulated include ensuring freedom of navigation in key waterways, preserving the stability of international markets, and preventing a local crisis from cascading into a broader regional or even global economic shock. These efforts align with longstanding international principles on the safety of sea lanes and the need to insulate global trade flows from geopolitical coercion or blockades.





Of particular note was Tajani’s reference to the EU–India free trade agreement, currently under negotiation. He stressed that freedom of navigation and market stability are essential for the full operation of such an agreement.





This underscores how security and trade policy are increasingly intertwined: without reliable maritime routes and predictable energy supplies, the benefits of tariff reductions, regulatory alignment, and investment facilitation risk being undermined. For Brussels and New Delhi, therefore, maritime security in West Asia is not an abstract concern but a foundational precondition for their economic agenda.





Tajani also pointed to the broader strategic lesson emerging from the crisis: the importance of strengthening investments in resilient infrastructure and secure routes. In this regard, he singled out the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a clear example of the kind of connectivity initiative that can diversify and safeguard trade and energy supply chains.





IMEC, conceived as a multimodal corridor linking India with the Gulf and onwards to Europe via rail, ports, and digital infrastructure, has been touted as a means to provide an alternative, secure, and efficient route for goods, data, and energy.





He announced that Italy would host a political and economic initiative dedicated to IMEC in Trieste on 17 March. The stated goal of this event is to bolster trade, digital, and energy connections, and to help create an integrated economic space capable of delivering tangible benefits to businesses.





Trieste, with its strategic port and transport links into Central and Eastern Europe, offers a symbolic and practical anchor for such an initiative. By putting political weight behind IMEC, Rome is signalling its intent to position Italy as a key European node within this emerging corridor.





For India, Italy’s proactive stance on IMEC dovetails with New Delhi’s broader connectivity and diversification strategies. The corridor is seen as a way to reduce over-reliance on single chokepoints, expand direct links with Europe, and deepen strategic partnerships with Gulf states.





In the context of the current tensions, the emphasis on secure and diversified routes acquires renewed urgency. India can leverage Italian enthusiasm and broader European support to develop robust alternatives that combine physical infrastructure, digital networks, and energy pipelines or cables.





The discussion between Jaishankar and Tajani also must be read alongside Italy’s evolving security posture in the region, as reflected in recent comments by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.





According to reporting cited by Politico, Meloni has pledged air defence support to Gulf states hit by retaliatory fire from Iran, signalling solidarity with partners exposed to direct security threats. Italy’s defence minister has additionally indicated that Rome will deploy naval assets to protect Cyprus, underlining a willingness to contribute to the security of Eastern Mediterranean allies and critical maritime approaches.





At the same time, Meloni has drawn a clear line regarding Italy’s role in the broader confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. She has insisted that Italy will not provide direct support to the US–Israeli war effort against Tehran.





This carefully calibrated stance reflects domestic political considerations, alliance obligations, and Italy’s own regional interests. It seeks to balance solidarity with partners and the protection of maritime and airspace security with a reluctance to be drawn into offensive operations that might escalate the conflict or provoke blowback.





Meloni has further clarified that US bases on Italian territory are authorised to offer logistical support only, and are not to be used for offensive operations in this context. This restriction indicates Rome’s desire to avoid being perceived as a direct participant in strikes or military campaigns against Iran.





It also highlights the degree to which European states are attempting to maintain autonomy in their decision-making, even while remaining embedded within NATO and transatlantic strategic frameworks. Italy is, in effect, signalling that its priority is defensive and stabilising engagement rather than active warfighting.





In a notable public statement on RTL radio, Meloni underlined that Italy is not at war and does not wish to go to war. This messaging aims to reassure the Italian public, regional partners, and international observers that Rome’s actions in deploying air defence or naval assets are precautionary and protective, rather than offensive or escalatory.





By stressing the defensive character of its commitments, Italy seeks to uphold its responsibilities while minimising the risk of being drawn into open hostilities or being targeted in retaliation.





For India, Italy’s nuanced stance offers both challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, Rome’s focus on defensive measures and de-escalation is broadly aligned with New Delhi’s consistent position that regional disputes should be managed through dialogue, restraint, and respect for international law, particularly regarding freedom of navigation.





On the other hand, the fragmented nature of Western responses—split between more forward-leaning and more cautious positions—adds complexity to India’s diplomatic calculus as it navigates relations with the United States, key European partners, Gulf states, and Iran simultaneously.





In practical terms, the Jaishankar–Tajani conversation reinforces the increasing convergence between India and Europe on issues that blend security, economics, and connectivity. Both sides recognise that maritime security in the Gulf, energy supply stability, and the development of corridors like IMEC are tightly interlinked.





As the West Asia situation continues to evolve, New Delhi and Rome are likely to remain in close contact, coordinating diplomatic messaging in multilateral forums, sharing situational awareness, and exploring concrete steps to mitigate risks to their citizens, vessels, and economic interests.





The latest developments underscore how regional conflicts can rapidly spill over into global concerns, affecting trade routes, energy markets, and strategic alignments far beyond the immediate theatre of crisis.





In this environment, India’s engagement with Italy exemplifies its wider approach of working with multiple partners to uphold key principles such as freedom of navigation, non-escalation, and the primacy of economic stability.





It also highlights Europe’s growing recognition that deeper ties with India are essential to manage shared vulnerabilities and seize new opportunities in an increasingly contested geopolitical landscape.





