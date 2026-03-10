



India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a forthright condemnation of Pakistan at the UN Security Council during a session on the situation in Afghanistan.





Speaking on Monday, he accused Islamabad of hypocrisy in upholding principles of international law and Islamic solidarity while conducting airstrikes that resulted in 185 civilian deaths.





These airstrikes, carried out during the holy month of Ramadan, have drawn sharp international scrutiny. According to UNAMA figures cited by Parvathaneni, around 55 per cent of the victims were women and children, with over 1,00,000 people displaced as of 6 March 2026.





Parvathaneni described the operations as flagrant violations of international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of state sovereignty. India strongly condemns such actions, he emphasised, underscoring New Delhi's unwavering commitment to Afghanistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.





The envoy went beyond military aggression to highlight Pakistan's economic measures against the landlocked nation. He expressed grave concern over what he termed "trade and transit terrorism," including the denial of passage for trade and the cynical closure of access routes, rendering UN declarations on Land Locked Developing Countries hollow.





Such practices weaponize the trade and transit vulnerabilities of LLDCs, Parvathaneni warned, urging the international community to address these issues decisively.





Terrorism remained a central theme in his address. He called for global coordination to dismantle groups like ISIL, Al Qaida, and their affiliates, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and LeT proxies such as The Resistance Front, along with those facilitating cross-border terrorism.





Parvathaneni advocated a departure from the "business as usual" approach towards Afghanistan. Instead, he proposed nimble policy instruments to deliver sustainable benefits to a people who have endured prolonged suffering.





He also critiqued the current UN sanctions regime on Afghanistan, arguing that it must evolve to reflect contemporary realities and support the Afghan populace effectively.





Amid the challenges, the ambassador noted the resilience of Afghan society. Visitors to the country today would observe Afghan youth enthusiastically playing cricket, he said, pointing to the national team's notable performance in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup.





India takes pride in being part of Afghanistan's cricketing journey, Parvathaneni added, as a symbol of cultural and sporting ties.





Reaffirming India's steadfast support, he highlighted New Delhi's provision of humanitarian aid and over 500 development projects. India will always champion the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society, standing firmly with its people.





This intervention at the UNSC reflects India's broader strategic posture in South Asia, particularly in countering terrorism and bolstering Afghanistan's stability amid regional tensions.





ANI







