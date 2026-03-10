



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the fate of Iran’s political leadership ultimately rests in the hands of the Iranian people.





Speaking during a visit to the National Health Emergency Operations Centre, he emphasised that any regime change would depend on the willingness of Iranians to confront what he described as oppressive rule.





Netanyahu stated that Israel’s aspiration is to see the Iranian population free itself from what he termed a system of tyranny. He added that Israel’s ongoing actions are already weakening Iran’s position, noting that these efforts are contributing to a wider transformation in Israel’s international standing.





The Prime Minister remarked that if Israel and the Iranian people succeed together, they could bring about a permanent shift in the region. He suggested that such a change would not only alter Iran’s internal dynamics but also strengthen Israel’s global influence.





During his visit, Netanyahu was accompanied by Health Minister Haim Katz as part of Operation Roaring Lion. He received a briefing from Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov on the healthcare system’s activities during the campaign, highlighting the intersection of national security and public health preparedness.





Meanwhile, Iran issued a defiant response to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that hostilities were nearing conclusion. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected Washington’s timeline, insisting that Tehran alone would determine the end of military actions against American and Israeli targets.





In a strongly worded statement, the IRGC asserted that the future of the region is now guided by Iran’s military strategy rather than US intervention.





The spokesperson accused the American president of using “cunning and deceit” to manipulate public opinion, framing recent developments as evidence of what Tehran described as “shameful defeats” for the United States.





The IRGC maintained that American forces would not dictate the terms of the conflict, stressing that Iran’s armed forces hold control over the equations shaping the region’s future. This exchange underscores the deepening hostility between Israel, Iran, and the United States, with each side projecting strength and resilience in the face of escalating tensions.