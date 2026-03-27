



India and Kazakhstan are intensifying their defence collaboration, with a particular emphasis on niche areas such as Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) and training exchanges. This development underscores the growing strategic alignment between the two nations amid evolving regional security dynamics.





On 25 March 2026, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), engaged in high-level discussions in New Delhi with Major General Zhazykbayev Shaikh-Khassan, Deputy Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan.





The meeting centred on bolstering defence ties and identifying fresh opportunities for cooperation in specialised domains.





The interaction highlighted a mutual resolve to deepen partnerships through sustained engagements. Both sides expressed commitment to expanding their defence relationship, reflecting a shared vision for enhanced military interoperability.





Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff confirmed the details via an official statement on X, noting the focus on C-UAS capabilities—a critical area given the proliferation of unmanned aerial threats in modern warfare—and exchanges in training protocols.





The previous day, on 24 March, Major General Shaikh-Khassan met General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Their dialogue prioritised military exchanges and avenues to fortify army-level engagements between India and Kazakhstan.





The Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) shared insights on X, emphasising strengthened bilateral defence cooperation, professional collaboration, and mutual understanding as key outcomes.





In a gesture of respect, Major General Shaikh-Khassan paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces at the National War Memorial, symbolising the profound mutual admiration between the two militaries.





This series of meetings occurs against the backdrop of ancient historical ties between India and Kazakhstan, spanning over two millennia. These connections have fostered a bedrock of trust that permeates contemporary relations.





India was among the first countries to extend formal recognition to Kazakhstan following its independence from the Soviet Union. Diplomatic relations were formally established in 1992, laying the foundation for multifaceted partnerships.





Defence cooperation forms a cornerstone of the India-Kazakhstan strategic partnership. It has evolved steadily, incorporating diverse elements to address shared security imperatives in Central Asia and beyond.





The framework governing Indo-Kazakh defence ties is the 2015 Agreement on Defence and Military Technical Cooperation. This pact provides a structured platform for advancing joint initiatives.





Bilateral efforts encompass military-technical cooperation, encompassing technology transfers, equipment maintenance, and research collaborations tailored to regional needs.





Military education and training represent another vital pillar. Exchanges of personnel enable the sharing of best practices, doctrinal insights, and specialised skills, enhancing operational readiness on both sides.





Joint military exercises form a regular feature, simulating real-world scenarios to build interoperability. These drills strengthen tactical understanding and foster personal bonds among troops.





High-level bilateral visits sustain momentum, allowing defence leaders to align strategies and address emerging challenges collaboratively.





Cultural and extracurricular activities, including joint sports and adventure programmes, contribute to morale and soft power diplomacy within defence circles.





A notable initiative is the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP) linking India's National Cadet Corps (NCC) with Kazakhstan's Voenni Kafedra cadet corps. This fosters early exposure to military values and international camaraderie among the youth.





The emphasis on C-UAS during recent talks is particularly timely. Unmanned aerial systems pose asymmetric threats in contemporary conflicts, from border skirmishes to urban warfare.





India has invested heavily in indigenous C-UAS technologies, including laser-based systems and electronic warfare solutions developed by organisations like DRDO. Kazakhstan, facing similar vulnerabilities in its expansive terrain, stands to benefit from such expertise.





Training exchanges in this domain could involve simulations, live-fire drills, and doctrinal alignment, potentially leading to co-developed solutions suited to steppe and mountainous environments.





These developments align with India's broader defence outreach in Central Asia, countering influences from adversarial powers while promoting 'Make in India' through potential exports.





Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy complements this, seeking diversified partnerships to modernise its forces amid geopolitical shifts post-Ukraine conflict. For India, deeper ties with Kazakhstan enhance connectivity via the International North-South Transport Corridor and secure energy routes from the Caspian region.





The visits signal continuity from prior engagements, such as the 2024 India-Central Asia Dialogue, where defence figured prominently.





Air Marshal Dixit's role as CISC positions him ideally to coordinate tri-service inputs, ensuring holistic integration of C-UAS into India's layered air defence architecture.





General Dwivedi's army-focused discussions underscore ground force synergies, vital for counter-terrorism and border security in rugged terrains shared regionally.





Major General Shaikh-Khassan's itinerary reflects Kazakhstan's proactive diplomacy, balancing ties with Russia, China, and Western partners while pivoting towards India.





Looking ahead, these reaffirmations could precipitate formal agreements on C-UAS R&D, joint ventures, or technology licensing, bolstering both nations' defence industrial bases.





India's experience with systems like the Akash SAM and QRSAM offers transferable knowledge for Kazakhstan's air defence upgrades. Training pacts may expand to include cyber defence against drone swarms, a niche where India's Cyber Agency collaborations shine.





As per Ministry of External Affairs data, defence remains integral to the strategic partnership, with potential for UN peacekeeping synergies given both nations' contributions. Future milestones might include observer status in each other's exercises or co-hosting multinational drills.





These interactions herald a robust phase in Indo-Kazakh defence relations, with C-UAS as a flagship for innovation.





IANS







